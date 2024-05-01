All Stellar Blade Soda Can locations

Stellar Blade Soda Can is among the many collectibles in the game. While there are others like Beta Cores and Body Cores in Stellar Blade, this one is considered to be the most tedious to complete. There are 49 cans spread all across the map and collecting them without knowing their locations is almost impossible.

To help collect all the cans and gather the related rewards, we have listed all the locations of Soda Cans in Stellar Blade in this article.

Stellar Blade Soda Can locations in Stellar Blade

Rewards for obtaining the Cans. (Image via Sony)

Collecting Soda Cans rewards you with special perks and upgrades. Here are the rewards that you will get for amassing these collectibles:

Collecting 1 Stellar Blade Soda Can: +1 to the Max No. of Shock Grenades

Collecting 7 Stellar Blade Soda Can: +1 to the Max No. of Lingering Potions

Collecting 14 Stellar Blade Soda Can: +1 to the Max No. of Smart Mines

Collecting 21 Stellar Blade Soda Can: +1 to the Max No. of Highly Concentrated Potion

Collecting 28 Stellar Blade Soda Can: +1 to the Max No. of Pulse Grenades

Collecting 35 Stellar Blade Soda Can: +1 to the Max No. of WB Pumps

Collecting 42 Stellar Blade Soda Can: +1 to the Max No. of Sonic Grenades

Collecting All 49 Stellar Blade Soda Can: Receiving the Black Pearl nano suit

Stellar Blade Soda Can locations in Eidos 7

Can 1 : On the highest level of a structure within the Construction Zone.

: On the highest level of a structure within the Construction Zone. Can 2: You can empty the water in the Flooded Commercial Plaza if you've finished Wasteland - Altess Levoire's primary goal. After that proceed towards the lowest section until you come upon a robot. Destroy it to get a code that opens a liquor shop chest.

You can empty the water in the Flooded Commercial Plaza if you've finished Wasteland - Altess Levoire's primary goal. After that proceed towards the lowest section until you come upon a robot. Destroy it to get a code that opens a liquor shop chest. Can 3: Do not leave the area yet, go to the other side of the sector after obtaining Can #2. In front of a liquor store, there is a vending machine here.

Stellar Blade Soda Can locations in Xion

Collecting the Soda Cans is a very hard task. (Image via Sony)

Can 1: Located north of the town plaza, this is a vending machine.

Located north of the town plaza, this is a vending machine. Can 2: This convenience store is located close to the stairs leading down to the Great Desert.

This convenience store is located close to the stairs leading down to the Great Desert. Can 3: Located across from Can #6 at the end of the alleyway. This is usually where a woman hangs around.

Located across from Can #6 at the end of the alleyway. This is usually where a woman hangs around. Can 4: At the alley north of Roxanne's shop and the bulletin board.

At the alley north of Roxanne's shop and the bulletin board. Can 5: This one is located between Roxanne's and Lyle's stores

This one is located between Roxanne's and Lyle's stores Can 6: Located in an alleyway before the bar, this is where Enya and Su pass time.

Located in an alleyway before the bar, this is where Enya and Su pass time. Can 7: At the yard, which is also home to Sisters Junk store.

At the yard, which is also home to Sisters Junk store. Can 8: Look behind the cliff to see a rope as you cross the bridge that leads to the Tetrapod ship. To open this crate, leap across the opening and climb down.

Stellar Blade Soda Can locations in the Wasteland

The Wastelands home various Soda Cans. (Image via Sony)

Can 1 : Located close to the Solar Tower. In the proximity, there are four terminals. To open the chest, activate each of these.

: Located close to the Solar Tower. In the proximity, there are four terminals. To open the chest, activate each of these. Can 2 : Descend the rope beyond the camp of the Solar Tower. Once you reach the bottom of the Great Canyon, check out the shipwreck's rear by following the slope that leads upwards.

: Descend the rope beyond the camp of the Solar Tower. Once you reach the bottom of the Great Canyon, check out the shipwreck's rear by following the slope that leads upwards. Can 3 : There are two plates on the ground next to the Western Great Canyon camp. To open the chest, roll the two metal spheres over them.

: There are two plates on the ground next to the Western Great Canyon camp. To open the chest, roll the two metal spheres over them. Can 4: Situated in the same area is the fourth can. There are wooden branches and yellow-painted handholds just across the camp. You can swing across these to reach a different plateau. This collectible is in a chest that you might locate there.

Situated in the same area is the fourth can. There are wooden branches and yellow-painted handholds just across the camp. You can swing across these to reach a different plateau. This collectible is in a chest that you might locate there. Can 5: You can open the chest near the cross-shaped ravine. When you do this, a floating target will show up. Continue firing at it as it shifts to a new spot.

You can open the chest near the cross-shaped ravine. When you do this, a floating target will show up. Continue firing at it as it shifts to a new spot. Can 6: The Central Great Canyon camp is near to a neon sign. To be able to jump and reach the bars, you must pull and move the big yellow container.

The Central Great Canyon camp is near to a neon sign. To be able to jump and reach the bars, you must pull and move the big yellow container. Can 7: Unlock the gates by heading east from the Altess Levoire entrance. Climb up the narrow route, then use the branches to swing and jump across. Once you've crossed the bridge and come to an enclosure, roll the carts over the plates to disperse the weight according to the necessary numbers, which are 23 and 3.

Unlock the gates by heading east from the Altess Levoire entrance. Climb up the narrow route, then use the branches to swing and jump across. Once you've crossed the bridge and come to an enclosure, roll the carts over the plates to disperse the weight according to the necessary numbers, which are 23 and 3. Can 8 : It's located in the Wasteland's southeast location. You will need to enter a partially submerged portion of a Plant facility there. Search your surroundings for three carts. To receive the reward, reposition and arrange them on top of the floor plates.

: It's located in the Wasteland's southeast location. You will need to enter a partially submerged portion of a Plant facility there. Search your surroundings for three carts. To receive the reward, reposition and arrange them on top of the floor plates. Can 9: At the crevice in the center of the Wasteland, there is a vending machine.

At the crevice in the center of the Wasteland, there is a vending machine. Can 10: Examine the Junkyard's cliffside area. You will see a robot stranded beneath a collapsed bridge. Aim at the beams, holding the robot down. When it's released, it will take off and retrieve a can for Eve.

Examine the Junkyard's cliffside area. You will see a robot stranded beneath a collapsed bridge. Aim at the beams, holding the robot down. When it's released, it will take off and retrieve a can for Eve. Can 11 : There is an abandoned apartment complex with a dangerous pit northeast of the Junkyard. Use the ropes to descend and retrieve this item into a brightly lit area. The Forbidden Area is reached by delving down lower.

: There is an abandoned apartment complex with a dangerous pit northeast of the Junkyard. Use the ropes to descend and retrieve this item into a brightly lit area. The Forbidden Area is reached by delving down lower. Can 12: This vending machine is located next to a waypoint at a tight passage.

This vending machine is located next to a waypoint at a tight passage. Can 13: Inspect the lone payphone waypoint's metal scaffolding. Make a double leap off the ramp to the left of the building.

Inspect the lone payphone waypoint's metal scaffolding. Make a double leap off the ramp to the left of the building. Can 14 : There is a terminal located in the northern section if you travel all the way there. When it is turned on, the bridge in the valley below will descend. In 20 seconds, you have to get there while dodging bullets from automatic turrets.

: There is a terminal located in the northern section if you travel all the way there. When it is turned on, the bridge in the valley below will descend. In 20 seconds, you have to get there while dodging bullets from automatic turrets. Can 15: After gaining the ability to double leap, head north from the Solar Tower until you get to the cliff's edge. See any branches below you? If so, drop to the ground and cling to one. Swing and climb until you are at the top of a pillar of rock.

Stellar Blade Soda Can locations in the Matrix 11

In return for collecting the Soda Cans, you get rewards. (Image via Sony)

Can 1: Look around the room for rewards after you fight the Juggernaut mini-boss. This can be directly behind some shipping containers.

Look around the room for rewards after you fight the Juggernaut mini-boss. This can be directly behind some shipping containers. Can 2: After you take out the Stalker mini-boss, you get to operate a crane in the following region. Use it to rotate the train compartment. Look for the robot off to the side. You can find the Can underneath the robot.

After you take out the Stalker mini-boss, you get to operate a crane in the following region. Use it to rotate the train compartment. Look for the robot off to the side. You can find the Can underneath the robot. Can 3: Go to the right side of the tunnel as you enter the Train Graveyard area. You should be able to access this can by diving underwater and passing through an entrance, which is hidden behind a fence.

Stellar Blade Soda Can locations in Great Desert

Beware of terrifying foes on your way. (Image via Sony)

Can 1: Vending machine beside Oasis.

Vending machine beside Oasis. Can 2: Make your way through the demolished Hypertube until you get to the Far East. From there, you can obtain this reward.

Make your way through the demolished Hypertube until you get to the Far East. From there, you can obtain this reward. Can 3 : Scale the roofs of the abandoned buildings in the Buried Ruins. On one of the roofs, you will find a chest. Upon engaging with the chest, multiple bomb-carrying floating drones will spawn. Take out at least five of them with your gun from a distance.

: Scale the roofs of the abandoned buildings in the Buried Ruins. On one of the roofs, you will find a chest. Upon engaging with the chest, multiple bomb-carrying floating drones will spawn. Take out at least five of them with your gun from a distance. Can 4 : Open the third terminal in the Buried Ruins region. A chest will be visible when the shutters open.

: Open the third terminal in the Buried Ruins region. A chest will be visible when the shutters open. Can 5: Find the building in the Buried Ruins that has a purple arrow or neon sign. Ascend to a rooftop where a huge yellow crate is located. Move this beneath the seesaw. There are laser traps in the tiny alcove below, but you can dodge them by doing an airstrike through the opening to escape death.

Find the building in the Buried Ruins that has a purple arrow or neon sign. Ascend to a rooftop where a huge yellow crate is located. Move this beneath the seesaw. There are laser traps in the tiny alcove below, but you can dodge them by doing an airstrike through the opening to escape death. Can 6 : Locate the camp below and you will see the Stellar Blade soda can next to it after you kill the Abaddon miniboss.

: Locate the camp below and you will see the Stellar Blade soda can next to it after you kill the Abaddon miniboss. Can 7: Visit the Buried Ruins' eastern section. There is a parking garage with a puzzle. To solve it, you will need to make the Carts repositioned onto floor plates. The weight assigned to each section must be the following: 4-6-7.

Visit the Buried Ruins' eastern section. There is a parking garage with a puzzle. To solve it, you will need to make the Carts repositioned onto floor plates. The weight assigned to each section must be the following: 4-6-7. Can 8: There's another parking lot not too far from where you obtained Can #7. You must adjust the various yellow containers on this one in their proper locations. There ought to be a container on the parts where the numerals 12, 2, and 13 are located.

There's another parking lot not too far from where you obtained Can #7. You must adjust the various yellow containers on this one in their proper locations. There ought to be a container on the parts where the numerals 12, 2, and 13 are located. Can 9: To get to a backyard with a yellow container, head southeast along the looped alleyway. Using a laser trap, drive the container up to the building. It will let you through and open the chest by blocking the lethal lasers.

To get to a backyard with a yellow container, head southeast along the looped alleyway. Using a laser trap, drive the container up to the building. It will let you through and open the chest by blocking the lethal lasers. Can 10: There's a demolished building close to the southern edge of the Buried Ruins that you can access by scaling a scaffold. Use the big yellow container as a platform to get to the upper indentations on the other wall.

There's a demolished building close to the southern edge of the Buried Ruins that you can access by scaling a scaffold. Use the big yellow container as a platform to get to the upper indentations on the other wall. Can 11: A Lurker beneath the dunes can be found just past the western camp outside the Buried Ruins. To obtain the can, set a mine where the lurker will pass by. This will set off the mine, causing the Stellar Blade soda can to explode out of it.

A Lurker beneath the dunes can be found just past the western camp outside the Buried Ruins. To obtain the can, set a mine where the lurker will pass by. This will set off the mine, causing the Stellar Blade soda can to explode out of it. Can 12: There's a tunnel blasted through a rock formation in the eastern part of the Great Desert. After taking down the two nearby Lurkers, ascend the wall to access this chest.

There's a tunnel blasted through a rock formation in the eastern part of the Great Desert. After taking down the two nearby Lurkers, ascend the wall to access this chest. Can 13 : Wonder the desert until you find a spot that has multiple Lesser Lurkers. It will appear that one of them is scratching at a buried crate. To get this reward, shoot the crate and take out the beast.

: Wonder the desert until you find a spot that has multiple Lesser Lurkers. It will appear that one of them is scratching at a buried crate. To get this reward, shoot the crate and take out the beast. Can 14: This zone features enormous, fortified walls in the southwest. There's a sort of battlement or tower in one section. Reach the ledge using the handhold and the hovering drones, then open the chest to reveal the Stellar Blade Soda Can.

This zone features enormous, fortified walls in the southwest. There's a sort of battlement or tower in one section. Reach the ledge using the handhold and the hovering drones, then open the chest to reveal the Stellar Blade Soda Can. Can 15: Keep moving left, following the dunes until you reach the fortress walls. You will eventually come upon a rock formation with indentations painted yellow. To activate the rope mechanism, move to the opposite side so you can climb up and shoot the floating target. This location has a crate; open it to retrieve the can.

Keep moving left, following the dunes until you reach the fortress walls. You will eventually come upon a rock formation with indentations painted yellow. To activate the rope mechanism, move to the opposite side so you can climb up and shoot the floating target. This location has a crate; open it to retrieve the can. Can 16: You must go to the northwest region of the Great Desert in order to obtain this collectible. Between the Twin Rocks camp and the enormous shipwreck, you'll see a container. Three floating targets appear when the crate is activated. You must fire them in the proper sequence.

Stellar Blade Soda Can locations in Spire 4

Get the Cans and unlock the epic Nano Suit. (Image via Sony)

Can 1: After defeating the Belial monster, proceed to the other side of the area by walking across the walkway rather than through the big metal gate. This Stellar Blade Soda Can should be visible in the corner.

After defeating the Belial monster, proceed to the other side of the area by walking across the walkway rather than through the big metal gate. This Stellar Blade Soda Can should be visible in the corner. Can 2: You must pass the region with the conveyor belt and the green laser tripwires in order to obtain this Stellar Blade Can. After doing that, you will reach a small camp. To obtain this item, look at the back of the big boxes.

You must pass the region with the conveyor belt and the green laser tripwires in order to obtain this Stellar Blade Can. After doing that, you will reach a small camp. To obtain this item, look at the back of the big boxes. Can 3: The Raphael Space Center is the location of this treasure. As soon as you arrive, proceed to the room's back-right corner. To grab this beverage, look under the seat.

The Raphael Space Center is the location of this treasure. As soon as you arrive, proceed to the room's back-right corner. To grab this beverage, look under the seat. Can 4: In the region called the Tower Outer Wall, leap on flying drones and wriggle across beams to get to the next room. Here you will find an enemy from the Machine Hive that you must kill. Scale the wall hangings to get at a narrow hallway. This can is in the vending machine at the very end.

