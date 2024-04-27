"Is Stellar Blade a souls like?" is a rather valid question that players may come to ask themselves when playing through the title - given the many comparisons it has drawn to the likes of Sekiro and Lies of P. The game's developer is Shift Up, previously known for Goddess of Victory: Nikke, which is an action mobile title with mild role-playing mechanics.

This game is quite similar in both gameplay and its many themes to titles like Nier: Automata, which isn't surprising considering Stellar Blade's creative director Kim Hyung-tae is a massive fan of Yoko Taro's work. However, the latest PS5 exclusive features plenty of key mechanics that separate it from the Nier series, as well as souls-like games.

Ultimately, the answer to "Is Stellar Blade a souls like" is more complicated than it would appear at first glance. A detailed explanation can be found provided below.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Is Stellar Blade a souls like?

Is Stellar Blade a souls like? (Image via Shift Up)

While some elements feel like they've been lifted right out of FromSoftware's book, Stellar Blade isn't a souls like; it's an action-adventure game through and through.

Also Read: Stellar Blade Review

Is Stellar Blade a souls like? Gameplay and mechanics compared

Stellar Blade features a mash-up of ideas from various games, including those from FromSoftware's iconic Dark Souls Trilogy. While the game feels like a current-generation version of Nier, elements like the parry-focused combat and the "bonfire-esque" checkpoint system are quite reminiscent of souls-likes.

Expand Tweet

However, that doesn't mean that Shift Up's Stellar Blade is a souls-like. Shift Up's action title features multiple difficulty presets and a rather linear character progression, devoid of the challenge and traditional RPG leveling system we see in souls-likes. That's not to say the game is easy; it can be quite challenging at times.

But for the most part, it isn't anywhere near as challenging as Dark Souls, Elden Ring, or Sekiro. Additionally, the checkpoints in this PS5 exclusive aren't nearly as unforgiving as games like Demon's Souls or Dark Souls 2. Instead, they are usually placed pretty close to most boss encounters.

Stellar Blade also has mid-level checkpoints automatically triggered by defeating a miniboss and after a certain story sequence. These checkpoints save progress without you requiring to rest at one of the Rest Shops or Supply Points, which serve as this game's manual checkpoints, akin to the bonfire in Dark Souls.

Is Stellar Blade a souls like, despite its differences in combat and level design? (Image via Shift Up)

Shift Up's latest release was never advertised as a souls-like, and isn't aiming to deliver an experience similar to Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or even Lies of P. Sure, it shares some similarities like the checkpoint system and methodical combat system, but it's built as an action-adventure game.

The combat here resembles that of Sekiro's but there are plenty of differences even in that that sets both these games apart. Sekrio is an incredibly challenging game with a highly refined parry-focused combat system, while Stellar Blade has a similar system but is much less punishing.

Expand Tweet

The end-game boss fights can be a bit tough compared to the early to mid-game ones, but those still don't hold a candle to the likes of Owl (Father), Demon of Hatred, Corrupted Monk, and Isshin the Sword Saint, which are not only the toughest bosses in Sekiro but are possibly the toughest encounters created by FromSoftware.

More Stellar Blade content: