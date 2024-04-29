How to defeat the Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade

The Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade is one of the many bosses that Eve will face while exploring the dystopian landscape of Earth. Additionally, it is one of the toughest challenges the protagonist will need to overcome as it is also the final boss for one of the many endings of Stellar Blade. Combining a variety of melee and ranged attacks, the Elder Naytiba can only be defeated by players who have mastered the game's combat.

Given the seriousness of the boss, it can be understandable if you are struggling against this angelic creature. Keeping that in mind, this article will guide you with a few pointers, using which you can overcome the Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade

The Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade is one of the final bosses you will face. (Image via Shift Up || Gaming Fight Club/YouTube)

The Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade is the boss that Eve will face if she refuses to fuse with Adam, leading to the ending A of the game. This angelic creature will be quite difficult to deal with so we recommend checking our Stellar Blade combat guide along with the tips below to have a less troublesome encounter.

Make sure you have ample health supplies before the point of No Return.

The Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade is an agile foe who will challenge your mastery with Perfect Dodge and Perfect Parry. When its head or wings glow yellow, that is your cue to initiate dodge and when its weapon does, you will need to parry.

It will often teleport away from you. Do not rush it and look for its attacks as it can throw orbs at you that will deal damage. You can shoot out these orbs with your ranged weapon.

If the Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade jumps and his weapon shines yellow, immediately dodge it. You cannot parry this attack.

After you knock a few points from its life bar, the Elder Naytiba will take it to the air and hurl projectiles at you. Take out your gun and shoot the glowing orbs surrounding the boss while dodging the projectiles.

After you shoot out all the orbs, Naytiba will be stunned and fall to the ground. Quickly go to its position and execute the QTE to deal massive damage.

After you take down Elder Naytiba's health in Stellar Blade to around 50 percent, it will again start flying and will hurl several projectiles at you. You will need to either use the Rage Mode or Tempest Burst skill or carefully dodge the projectiles.

Once you have depleted the entirety of Elder Naytiba's health bar, a cutscene will play out where Eve relentlessly attacks and defeats it for good.

