How to get Stellar Blade pre-order bonuses

Stellar Blade has a few nice pre-order bonuses available for players, including a very stylish Planet Diving Suit. However, players cannot simply start off with their equipment as soon as they start the game. Although it takes a little time to build up to the unlock, it will be worth it. Once players have access to Xion, then they can get their bonuses whenever they want.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s latest action RPG has courted controversy, from the designs of the suits to a bit of controversial artwork that was patched out on launch day. That has not stopped fans from pre-ordering the game, though. Here’s how to get your extra loot.

When and where to unlock the Stellar Blade pre-order bonus?

Not too far from where you land, you can receive your bonus items. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Whether you choose to get the Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition or simply pre-ordered the game, the pre-order bonuses won’t be available at launch. Unlike some games, such as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth doing a pre-launch check, you will have to wait a little while before you get your extra equipment in this game.

Once you’ve completed the Scavenger Adam mission, you can get your pre-order bonus loot. You need to finally land at Xion, for the mission Xion, The Last Remaining City. This is the third main story quest, so it will likely take a few hours for players to get here - likely no more than three or four.

Once you arrive at Xion, you’ll see a yellow glowing box near the bridge that leads you into Xion proper. Just walk over to it and interact with it to claim your Stellar Blade pre-order bonus items. You’ll receive the following pieces of equipment:

Planet Diving Suit (6th) for Eve

Classic Round Glasses for Eve

Ear Armor Earrings for Eve

If you get the Deluxe Edition, you’ll also receive those extra pieces of equipment as well. Thankfully, this isn’t a suit that makes you more powerful - it’s purely cosmetic. You’ll equip it to your Exterior equipment slot, alongside the glasses and earrings, as you play the game. There is a wealth of very interesting outfits in the game, such as the Stellar Blade Skin Suit that made the demo incredibly popular.

While the Pre-order and Deluxe Edition content won’t change the gameplay for you, the Skin Suit definitely will - it disables Eve’s shield and makes the game lock into Hard Mode. If you want a challenge, that’s one way to do it.

