Stellar Blade becomes third best PlayStation game in history with a stellar user score

Shift Up's latest action-adventure title Stellar Blade has received a stellar universal score of over 9 from players, thus becoming the third-best PlayStation game in history on the review aggregating site Metacritic. Ever since it was launched, the PS5 exclusive has only received favorable reactions for its impressive design, combat elements, and captivating soundtrack. Its phenomenal score given by gamers is a clear indication of its growing popularity.

This article looks at the score Stellar Blade has received so far from critics and gamers on Metacritic while earning almost a legendary status in just a few days of its launch.

Stellar Blade is the third-highest-rated PlayStation title ever with 'universal acclaim' from PS5 users

Expand Tweet

It was recently revealed that Stellar Blade was given 'Universal Acclaim' by PS5 gamers after its user score was above 9 on the Metacritic website. It's very rare for any new video game IP to get a user score beyond 9 on the review aggregating platform. However, Stellar Blade has achieved this milestone despite being Shift Up's first big AAA console exclusive.

As of writing, Stellar Blade has a user score of 9.1, earning it 'Universal Acclaim' on Metacritic. The score is based on ratings provided by 975 players so far, most of whom have given it a positive review. That said, it has become the third-best-rated PlayStation game in history, at least for now.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, the PS5 exclusive also has a staggering Metascore of 82 on Metacritic, based on ratings by 118 critics so far. It's already one of the best new titles of 2024. If things keep going well for Shift Up's ambitious new IP, it could earn a spot in the race for the Game of the Year.

Eve's character as seen in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Perhaps the best USP of this hack-and-slash title is its female protagonist Eve and her character design. Despite the controversy surrounding her appearance and body frame, the game has succeeded in wooing fans and critics with an excellent combat design, breathtaking visuals, and of course, its top-notch music.

For more news, updates, and guides on the latest PS5 exclusive, follow Sportskeeda.