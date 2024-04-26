All Stellar Blade Body Core locations

Stellar Blade is the latest addition to the library of story-driven single-player Playstation exclusive library. Following the example of other great PlayStation titles, such as God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, etc., Stellar Blade also focuses on story immersion and RPG mechanics alongside the action-oriented gameplay.

The game features RPG mechanics like in-depth character customization as well as ability improvement through collectibles. Throughout the game, you will need to collect Body Cores and Beta Cores in Stellar Blade in order to improve your HP and energy points. In this article, we have pointed out all the locations where you can find the Body Cores.

Body Core locations in Stellar Blade

Locating the Body Cores is a bit tricky. (Image via Playstation)

There are a total of 18 Body Cores in the game that can be looted from the corpses of your former comrades. Locating Body Cores is essential in higher difficulties of Stellar Blade, as collecting them increases your HP, which will be very useful while fighting strong enemies.

Eidos 7

Once you're inside the sewer complex , keep going straight. The corpse of one of your comrades can be seen leaning against some debris.

As you emerge from the Parking Tower, a camp will be visible in front of a woman's statue. Proceed to the opposite street after passing a few of Naytiba's adversaries.

The construction zone is where this Stellar Blade Body Core upgrade is located. Move the metal beam to the left when you've gained control of the crane. This lets you inside the upper story of a dilapidated structure.

Located inside a shop immediately after you defeat the first Dozer Naytiba.

immediately after you defeat the . Located in the Parking Tower, behind the stairs leading to the supply camp.

Wasteland

This soldier's body is in a little alcove in the Central Great Canyon.

The Eastern Great Canyon is home to this one. Behind some containers lies the body of the soldier.

Visit the Oil Storage Facility located in the zone's northern section. You can receive this Body Core in Stellar Blade when you defeat the Naytiba boss.

Body cores increase the max HP. (Image via PlayStation)

Matrix 11

The first one is a Body Core that is located next to the landfill . Reach the tunnel containing the Hive monster by completing the tasks in the Landfill region. Take it out to obtain the prize it is defending.

The body of this soldier is hidden behind some crates once you enter the interior of the fallen bridge.

When you reach the Train Graveyard , swim around to the other side. This Body Core will be visible to you on a platform.

Behind the metal stairs, just past the camp and in front of the boss of the Contaminated Water Purification Plant, lies one of Eve's dead companions.

Great Desert

The " An Offer You Can't Refuse " side quest is where you can find this Body Core. It comes from Xion's information trader, Roxanne . To complete this, you need to destroy the Grand Turret in the Great Desert. After finishing this mission, come back to Roxanne to receive an improvement for your Body Core.

The "An Offer You Can't Refuse" side quest is where you can find this Body Core. It comes from Xion's information trader, Roxanne. To complete this, you need to destroy the Grand Turret in the Great Desert. After finishing this mission, come back to Roxanne to receive an improvement for your Body Core.

There's a portion with monkey bars and climbing locations south of the Buried Ruins. This Body Core is located inside a demolished structure.

Proceed to the Buried Ruins' eastern section. The body of this soldier lies in front of a fence, slumped over some rocks.

The last one is in a camp. To access it, push the metal container and climb up. Then, use the handholds painted yellow to climb to the building on the other side. The Body Core should be visible to you on the second floor.

These are all the locations of the Body Cores in this game. Collecting all of them can increase your maximum HP six times.