Stellar Blade: How to increase Eve’s Max Health

If you are having a hard time surviving in the world of Stellar Blade, then one of the best ways to make progression easier is to increase Eve’s maximum health. Combat in the game can be rather challenging, especially for those who are new to the genre. Even for veterans, navigating certain parts of the semi-open world and taking down difficult encounters can be a herculean task if they are not perfect with their parry buttons.

Hence, progression can be made easier by unlocking some of Eve’s more powerful costumes in Stellar Blade and by increasing her maximum health so that she can start tanking some hits. The game gives you multiple options to help you have an easier time completing some of its harder content.

Today’s guide will go over how you can increase Eve’s Max Health as you make your way through the narrative.

How to increase Eve’s maximum health in Stellar Blade

Airborne Squad Member corpse (Image via Shift Up)

To increase the protagonist’s max health in Stellar Blade, you need to get your hands on some Body Cores. These items are the only way that you will be able to give Eve more max HP. You can find Body Cores on the corpses of Airborne Squad Members.

You need three Body Cores for each HP boost, so just obtaining one will not cut it. This is where exploring the semi-open world gets more rewarding, as you will not only be able to get your hands on more Body Cores but also other valuable items that will make Eve more powerful.

How to obtain Body Cores in Stellar Blade

To get Body Cores, you need to look for the corpses of Airborne Squad Members. The best way to locate them will be to just explore the environment as there are enough around to help Eve get a significant HP boost very early on.

Body Core (image via Shift Up)

However, do keep in mind that human corpses will not always have Body Cores because a good number of them are ground troops. The cores are found on the Airtroops, so make sure you search every corpse you find.

One good practice you can employ is to scan the environment every time you make your way into a new building or area. This will help reveal multiple points of interest like enemies, loot, and the corpses of troopers.

That concludes everything you need to know to increase Eve's health. If you are interested in this game, consider reading our other articles: