How to unlock new hairstyles for Eve in Stellar Blade

As an action-adventure Stellar Blade does not offer much in terms of letting you customize Eve’s appearance. Fortunately, you will be able to change her hairstyle. It’s not a feature that you can access right away and you will need to wait until you have progressed to a certain extent in the narrative.
Additionally, once the hairstyle-changing option is made available, you will be able to gain access to 13 new hairstyles for Eve. However, you will be required to fetch certain materials to attain them.
This Stellar Blade guide will go over how you to unlock new hairstyles for Eve as you make your way through the narrative.
How to unlock hairstyle change in Stellar Blade
To unlock hairstyle change in the this game, you will need to make your way through the narrative till you reach Xion. Interact with Orcal and then receive the mission to get to the Wasteland. Now make your way to the center of Xion, where you will meet Kasim in front of Gwen’s Hair Salon.
Kasim will now go on to comment on Eve’s hair. After further speaking to him, you will receive the task of retrieving the tools of his trade.
Now, make your way to the Scrap Plains and look for the following items:
- Scissors
- Dryer
- Straightener
To make your search easier, deal with all the rotting enemies. Once you have the items, travel back to Kasim and he will unlock new hairstyles for you.
Every hairstyle in Stellar Blade and its material cost
Once unlocked, Kasim will let you get your hands on 13 different hairstyle options for Eve, however, each style will cost a certain amount of materials. Below are all the hairstyles and what you will need to unlock them:
Planet Diving Tail
- Default
A Daughter’s Memories
- 45 Polymer Material
- 30 Advanced Polymer Material
Kasim’s Choice
- 25 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
The Cutest
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Princess of Xion
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Peach Fragrance
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Gothic Age
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Hatsukoi
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Katana
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Valentine
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Kasim’s Signature
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Vacation
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Originative
- 75 Polymer Material
- 50 Advanced Polymer Material
- 25 Extreme Polymer Material
Hairstyles are not the only thing you can change, as you will gain access to a lot of outfits for Eve in Stellar Blade as well.
