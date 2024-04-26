How to unlock new hairstyles for Eve in Stellar Blade

As an action-adventure Stellar Blade does not offer much in terms of letting you customize Eve’s appearance. Fortunately, you will be able to change her hairstyle. It’s not a feature that you can access right away and you will need to wait until you have progressed to a certain extent in the narrative.

Additionally, once the hairstyle-changing option is made available, you will be able to gain access to 13 new hairstyles for Eve. However, you will be required to fetch certain materials to attain them.

This Stellar Blade guide will go over how you to unlock new hairstyles for Eve as you make your way through the narrative.

How to unlock hairstyle change in Stellar Blade

Talk to Kasim and retrieve his tools (Image via Shift Up)

To unlock hairstyle change in the this game, you will need to make your way through the narrative till you reach Xion. Interact with Orcal and then receive the mission to get to the Wasteland. Now make your way to the center of Xion, where you will meet Kasim in front of Gwen’s Hair Salon.

Kasim will now go on to comment on Eve’s hair. After further speaking to him, you will receive the task of retrieving the tools of his trade.

Now, make your way to the Scrap Plains and look for the following items:

Scissors

Dryer

Straightener

To make your search easier, deal with all the rotting enemies. Once you have the items, travel back to Kasim and he will unlock new hairstyles for you.

Every hairstyle in Stellar Blade and its material cost

Different Eve hairstyles (image via Shift Up)

Once unlocked, Kasim will let you get your hands on 13 different hairstyle options for Eve, however, each style will cost a certain amount of materials. Below are all the hairstyles and what you will need to unlock them:

Planet Diving Tail

Default

A Daughter’s Memories

45 Polymer Material

30 Advanced Polymer Material

Kasim’s Choice

25 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

The Cutest

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Princess of Xion

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Peach Fragrance

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Gothic Age

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Hatsukoi

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Katana

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Valentine

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Kasim’s Signature

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Vacation

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Originative

75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

Hairstyles are not the only thing you can change, as you will gain access to a lot of outfits for Eve in Stellar Blade as well.

