While spending most of your time fighting the different Naytibas, you will eventually want to learn how to fish in Stellar Blade since an RPG game without fishing just feels incomplete. The fishing system here is far more intricate than you may expect, with its own narrative and multiple prizes. However, it is important to note that fishing is not available until the "Looking Glass" side quest, after which, you will get access to Clyde's store. Here you may purchase bait and other valuable goods that can be used for fishing and in return for fishing points gained by capturing fish.

In this article, we will take a look at how players can fish in Stellar Blade and acquire a rod and bait to do the same.

Acquiring a rod to fish in Stellar Blade

Equipping a fishing rod in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Hritwik Raj)

Upon reaching the Great Desert in this action-packed game world, go to the oasis in the middle of the vast sandbox and initiate a conversation with Clyde to start the Looking Glass quest. A fishing rod will be available to pick up next to Clyde. By pressing down on the D-pad, you can find the fishing rod on the weapon selection wheel. Select it, and then press down on the d-pad again to equip it and begin fishing.

Catching fish in Stellar Blade

Reeling in a fish in Stellar Blade to catch it (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Hritwik Raj)

You can cast your fishing rod with the left stick or you can switch baits by holding down on the d-pad. After casting your fishing rod, wait for a fish to bite before pressing R2 to hook it. Once its caught, move the rod away from the direction that the fish is traveling in and press the square button. You need to reel in the fish from time to time by holding the R2 trigger in the sweet spot of the meter shown on the screen.

If you successfully reel in the fish within the time restriction, you will capture it. There is also a Stellar Blade fishing trophy that can be acquired upon catching 20 different types of fish.

Although better bait will result in larger and more lucrative fish, you can catch different fish with various types of bait, and it is not dependent on the favorite bait in the Fish Databank. All the different types of bait are:

Fantastic bait

Fish slice

Small shrimp

Special bait

Wriggling insect

Bait can be bought from Clyde, but do keep in mind that it can also be obtained as a random drop when you defeat different Naytibas.

