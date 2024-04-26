Stellar Blade Revenging Agent Trophy guide: Tachy Mode explained

The Tachy Mode is one of Eve’s more powerful combat options that you will be able to unlock in Stellar Blade. The ability is unlocked much later on in the narrative and is something that you will obtain from Tachy after defeating her. Tachy is the first friend that Eve will encounter as the Stellar Blade story kicks off. However, after encountering an Alpha Naytiba, Tachy is mortally wounded and left for dead while Eve is rescued by Adam.

While presumed to be dead, Tachy makes a return later on in the story. However, this time she’s under the control of the Naytiba. You will need to defeat her here, which will relieve her of her duties, and Eve will finally obtain the Tachy Mode.

This Stellar Blade guide will go over everything you need to know about the Tachy Mode once you have unlocked it.

How to use the Tachy Mode in Stellar Blade

Eve sprouts her own wings in Tachy Mode. (Image via Shift Up)

Tachy Mode unlocks when you gain access to the Tachyon Blade after beating Tachy. To use the weapon, you will need to charge it with Tachy Energy, which you receive by attacking as well as defeating enemies.

Once the energy bar fills up on the one-winged icon on the HUD, you will be able to activate the Mode by pressing L3 and R3 at the same time.

When Tachy Mode is active, Eve will start to sprout wings and gain access to more powerful movesets. However, the mode is temporary and the energy in the icon will deplete gradually the longer you are in the mode. Enemy attacks will make the gauge go down faster.

The Tachy Mode in Stellar Blade has its own skill tree and you will be able to unlock more powerful abilities on the Tachyon Blade the more you invest in it. However, do keep in mind that during the Tachy Mode, Eve will not be able to generate any Beta or Burst Energy.

Tachy Mode Skill Tree (Image via Shift Up)

So the mode is more about finishing a fight off than being used at the start of a difficult encounter. Fortunately, you will have access to Eve’s other movesets like Dodge and Parry to make the most of the mode.

How to get the Revenging Agent Trophy in Stellar Blade

The Tachy Mode is tied to a PlayStation trophy in Stellar Blade, which is called the Revenging Agent. To unlock it, you will need to beat a total of 50 enemies with the Tachyon Blade. It’s one of the more difficult trophies to unlock. However, you can make it easier by targeting the smaller world enemies like Creepers and Mites.