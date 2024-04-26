Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle solution

Stellar Blade’s Simple Puzzle might be confusing, but the solution is simple, once you’ve done a little bit of math. For someone like me, who dreads adding or multiplying, this was not a side quest that I relished doing. I fear any kind of mathematics - thankfully, this request wasn’t too bad. With a little work and some assistance, we figured out exactly what you have to do to solve this puzzle.

Now that this PlayStation exclusive has been released, we can go over the solution, rewards, and how we came to the conclusion of Simple Puzzle in Stellar Blade. It’s basically a way to gain free Gold and Vitcoins, so let’s dive into this interesting mathematical puzzle.

Solution to the Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle request

The solution to this puzzle just requires some basic mathematics (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The solution to the Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle request is 304272. Once you’ve picked this request up in Xion, by visiting the Request List board, you can head right over to the objective location. The prompt on the Request List board asks someone to cure their boredom and solve a riddle.

All you have to do is head to the location above, where you find the terminal at the elevator leading to the Presence Chamber. Then, input the above digits, and you’ll be able to return and claim your reward. It’s an incredibly easy side quest. If you’re curious about the solution, here it is. Here's the riddle players are given, and how to solve it:

4@7@8 = 285684

9@3@5 = 271542

6@2@7 = 121426

5@6@7 = ?

To get this, you need to first figure out what the pattern for the math riddle is. If you multiply 4x7, you get 28, and if you multiply 8x7, you get 56. That’s the first two sets of digits in the first part of the riddle. Adding those two numbers together gets 84, giving you the pattern to follow.

If you follow that pattern for the second and third sets, you’ll get the appropriate solutions. So, for the final part, you multiply 5x6 to get 30, 6x7 to get 42, and add them together to get 72. Just go type that in at the terminal, and then head back to the request board to complete the Stellar Blade Simple puzzle. This rewards you with 1,000 gold and 2x Vitcoin.

Stellar Blade is an action RPG from Sony Interactive Entertainment and is now available on PlayStation 5. You can learn more about this game from our in-depth review.