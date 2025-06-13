Stellar Blade: How to get Crimson Wing

The Crimson Wing outfit in Stellar Blade is a newly added nano suit that you can get by updating your game. No quests, no boss fights, no crafting — just a simple update to version 1.011 and it’s yours. If you’re collecting all outfits in the game, this is one you don’t want to skip.
Here is how you can get the outfit.
Note: This article is a work in progress; more details will be added later.
How to unlock Crimson Wing in Stellar Blade
To unlock Crimson Wing, update the game to version 1.011 (latest patch). Once the patch is installed, the outfit will be automatically added to your wardrobe. You don’t need to beat a boss or find a blueprint — it appears instantly in your Nano Suit selection.
Make sure your system is connected to the internet and that you have at least 40 GB+ of free space (since the patch is around 37.4GB).
What is Crimson Wing in Stellar Blade?
This outfit is a three-star ranked exterior listed under Eve’s Nano Suits. It’s described as:
“A dress to shine in your most beautiful moments, crafted as delicately as crimson wings.”
It’s one of the cleaner and more polished designs, and unlike many others, it’s not tied to story progress or exploration.
What else comes with the update?
Apart from the outfit, the June 11, 2025, update (version 1.011) includes:
- 25 new outfits, including Crimson Wing
- New boss fight: Mann, Orcal’s personal bodyguard, unlocked after your first playthrough
- 9 accessories for customization
- Photo Mode upgrades: 3 facial expressions, 4 poses, 6 adjustable lights, and new preset save support
- 3 new BGM tracks: Lullaby of Secret, Just Fine, and Blur
- Language support: Chinese lip-sync and Japanese voiceover available in all regions
- Gameplay settings: DualSense button mapping and an optional fall prevention toggle
