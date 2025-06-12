How to start the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC in Stellar Blade

The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC in Stellar Blade is now officially playable. The hack-and-slash action-adventure title has launched a few collaboration DLCs with other video game IPs. This now includes NIKKE; however, accessing the same DLC isn't straightforward. You'll need to progress to a certain point in the campaign to unlock it.

This article helps you access the titular expansion in Stellar Blade.

How to unlock the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC in Stellar Blade

How do you access the DLC in the action-adventure title? (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Firstly, the DLC is a paid expansion to the game, so make sure you've purchased and downloaded it. Install any updates for the game if available.

Next, progress Stellar Blade's campaign to a certain mission to access the expansion. The first half of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC is found in Wasteland, which is unlocked during the fourth main mission. The second part is in the Great Desert, which is accessible after the sixth main mission. Thus, you can progress the DLC while enjoying the campaign or complete the former at once after unlocking both regions.

How to start the DLC

Volt's location in the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || PlayStation Publishing LLC)

When you're in Wasteland, look for an icon in the middle of the region's map. Hover the crosshair over it and you'll see the Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC prompt. Head to the same location. Once there, you'll see a golden dog named Volt. Interact with him and a cutscene will trigger. It will transition you to the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC in Stellar Blade.

Scarlet in Stellar Blade (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || PlayStation Publishing LLC)

From there on, you can take missions for Scarlet and Volt to get Bone-Wrenches in rewards. Completing all of them will give you enough materials to purchase the numerous outfits and hairstyles introduced in the expansion.

That was all about starting the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE DLC in Stellar Blade.

