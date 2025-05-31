Is Stellar Blade a souls-like game?

With the rise of Souls-like games in recent years, it’s easy to see why Stellar Blade has sparked debate. Developed by Shift Up, this sci-fi action-adventure game features fast-paced combat, rich exploration, and some punishing fights that draw comparisons to titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

But it doesn't really count as a Souls-like. While it borrows heavily from the Souls-like formula, it doesn’t fully commit to the genre.

Why it feels like a Souls-like

There’s no denying that Stellar Blade shares some key elements with Souls-like games. Combat is tough and relies heavily on timed parries, evasion, and limited healing items. Similar core mechanics can be found in Sekiro and other FromSoftware titles. The game even uses a checkpoint system through various camps, where resting brings enemies back to life, just like bonfires do in Dark Souls.

Stellar Blade’s intense parry-based combat and enemy design echo the challenge of classic Souls-like games (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Enemies hit hard, especially in later stages, and if you’re not careful, you’ll find yourself getting destroyed within seconds. Players are also expected to learn enemy patterns and respond with precision. In some cases, it does scratch that Souls-like itch.

Why it’s not really a Souls-like

Stellar Blade is too forgiving to be a true Souls-like. In games like Dark Souls, dying means losing your collected souls or resources, and if you die again before recovering them, they’re gone for good. That system adds tension and raises the stakes of every fight.

Unlike traditional Souls-like, death in Stellar Blade is quite forgiving (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

In Stellar Blade, dying is more of a soft reset. You’ll be sent back to your last rest point with full health, restocked items, and often even bosses restarting with you at full strength. There’s no major penalty for failure, which makes retrying fights feel easier than consequence-driven gameplay.

Final verdict

Stellar Blade doesn’t fully fit the Souls-like genre. The challenge exists, but the lack of true punishment for death sets it apart. But if you're looking for a tough yet accessible action game with a Souls-like flavor, Stellar Blade is a solid pick.

