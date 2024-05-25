Stellar Blade reportedly beats Dragon's Dogma 2 sales numbers in Japan

Shift Up's smash hit action-adventure game Stellar Blade has reportedly outperformed Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2's sales in Japan. Since its awaited release last month, the PS5 exclusive title has grown in popularity among the players. As a result, the game has witnessed growing sales in the Japanese market while staying in the top spot.

This article will explore Stellar Blade's sales compared to Dragon's Dogma 2.

Stellar Blade sells more physical copies in Japan than Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2

A reliable industry insider, @Genki_JPN, who has a great track record of sharing accurate information, revealed on X that Stellar Blade has now sold more physical units than Dragon's Dogma 2 in Japan.

According to the latest update, Shift Up's game has sold 91,099 physical copies compared to Dragon's Dogma 2's 83,751 copies in the Japanese market. The PS5 exclusive from the South Korean developing studio is now close to reaching 100,000 sold units in the country.

As of this writing, the said numbers may not reflect the actual sales figures between both games. While Shift Up's title is exclusively available on PS5, Dragon's Dogma 2 is a multi-platform title that was launched on Xbox Series X and PC, apart from PS5. It's the major reason why Stellar Blade's impressive performance in Japan is so significant.

Despite being out for just one platform, it has managed to attract more consumers than a game from a huge publisher like Capcom. This speaks volumes of Shift Up's sheer brilliance shown in its project.

Eve's character as seen in the game by Shift Up (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

For those unaware, SB was also rumored to have sold nearly 1 million units in 24 hours of launch. However, Sony has yet to confirm this detail with a future update.

