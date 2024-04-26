Stellar Blade to reportedly hit 1 million sold units in 24 hours

Stellar Blade is on track to sell 1 million copies in 24 hours, according to the latest reports compiled by a trusted insider. If true, this would be huge for Shift Up as the PS5 exclusive is the South Korean studio's first-ever AAA project to date. Now it's already looking set to establish some astonishing sales figures for publisher Sony.

This outcome was sort of foreshadowed by many gaming enthusiasts given the extreme hype and accelerating buzz around this title. Not to mention the demo only solidified its potential in terms of being a smash hit upon its global release.

Stellar Blade on track to sell 1 million copies for PS5 in 24 hours

Reliable industry insider @Zuby_Tech recently shared some interesting details on Stellar Blade's potential sales figures at launch. The insider suggested that Shift Up's action-adventure, hack and slash game will easily hit 1 million sold units in just 24 hours.

The ambitious title was initially revealed back in 2019 and was confirmed to be made on Unreal Engine 4. Leading up to its debut this year, the PS5 exclusive managed to gain positive momentum despite controversies surrounding its female protagonist Eve, and her character design.

Eve's character as seen in the PS5 exclusive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When the demo was launched last month, it was appreciated by a large section of the community thanks to an amazing gameplay experience, immersive visuals, and captivating music. The demo was so successful that it eventually attracted close to 690,000 daily active players. Perhaps that was a clear indication of Stellar Blade's "stellar" performance in sales for Sony and Shift Up.

It will be interesting to see when the developing studio and the publisher will reveal the exact sales numbers going forward.

Stellar Blade soundtrack album is available for players with its global release

To please the gamers, developers have also unveiled a mini soundtrack album of Stellar Blade to celebrate its launch. The album features a limited number of eight tracks as of this writing.

A still from the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The full version of the game's soundtrack will be released later this summer, according to Shift Up. In the meantime, players can enjoy the game's thrilling experience while listening to its great music on major streaming platforms.

