Stellar Blade tops best sellers list in Japan with almost 70,000 sold units

Shift Up's action-adventure release Stellar Blade has emerged as the best-selling game in Japan with nearly 70,000 copies sold, according to Famitsu. The PS5 exclusive opened with rave reviews last month, which seemingly paved the way for its 'stellar debut' in terms of huge sales across the globe in different regions. Its solid opening in Japan is perhaps a result of all the hype and extremely positive reception.

Stellar Blade beats Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to claim top spot on Japanese sales chart

Media outlet Famitsu recently unveiled the figures for the best-selling titles in Japan. Note that the stats revealed solely pertain to the physical copies of video games sold in Japan. The numbers for digitally solid units haven't been included.

Eve's character as seen in the hit PS5 exclusive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade was declared the top game in the Japanese market after selling exactly 67,131 retail copies in under two weeks spanning from April 22 to May 5, 2024.

The ambitious title managed to outperform the likes of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Endless Ocean Luminous, and also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Japan across the two-week period (until May 5):

Stellar Blade (PS5) - 67,131 copies Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Nintendo Switch) - 46,729 copies Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo Switch) - 28,345 copies Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) - 21,089 copies Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5) - 19, 434 copies SaGa Emerald Beyond (Nintendo Switch) - 18,434 copies Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sweep the Board! (Nintendo Switch) - 17,404 copies Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch) - 17,171 copies Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) - 16,080 copies Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) - 14,083 copies

Furthermore, Stellar Blade was touted to sell close to 1 million units in under 24 hours post-launch. However, Sony has yet to clarify or officially confirm these sales numbers.

For more news and updates on the PS5 exclusive, keep following Sportskeeda.