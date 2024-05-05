How to unlock second Exospine slot in Stellar Blade

Players will be happy to know they can actually unlock a second Exospine slot in Stellar Blade. The combat in Shift Up's action-adventure title is hard despite the game featuring just two difficulty modes. So it's crucial for players to choose the best Exospine for female Stellar Blade protagonist Eve.

Until now, it was believed the game made only one open Exospine slot available. However, that's not the case. This article will reveal the method players can use to unlock the second Exospine slot in Stellar Blade.

Note: The following section contains spoilers.

Unlock second Exospine slot in Stellar Blade using this method

The second Exospine slot can be unlocked towards the end of the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The second Exospine slot in Stellar Blade is unlocked towards the end of the game. You need to wait until you can access the second slot to make sure the best upgrade is reserved for the biggest challenge Eve will face in the story.

To unlock the second Exospine slot in Stellar Blade, you need to end your stay in Abyss Levoire and then talk to Lily in the city of Xion. She will add an extra Exospine slot for Eve, thus increasing the protagonist's overall fighting abilities.

Exospines can only be upgraded if players have enough Nano Elements in Stellar Blade. To be precise, three types of Nano Elements should be collected before making such an upgrade:

Nano Elements

Advanced Nano Elements

Extreme Nano Elements

Eve during a fight scene in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

These elements can be found across the map easily while making the progression. You can spot them inside the chests or buy them from shopkeepers.

That's all there is to know about unlocking the second Exospine slot in Stellar Blade.

