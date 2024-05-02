Beta Skills in Stellar Blade explained

In Stellar Blade, Beta Skills are some of the most powerful attacks in Eve’s Arsenal. Stellar Blade is an action-adventure title that is heavily inspired by the Devil May Cry series. Like the DMC series, Stellar Blade also focuses on one-handed sword-fighting combat with the use of various special combos and special moves.

While most attacks in Stellar Blade are based on special button input sequences, Beta skills are much more straightforward. Eve will gradually fill her Beta energy meter and use it to unleash devastating blows on the enemy. In this article, we go through all the details and instructions on how to use the Beta Skills in Stellar Blade.

Why the Beta Energy meter is needed to use Beta Skills in Stellar Blade

Keep an eye on the Beta Energy Meter (Image via Sony)

Beta Skills are governed by the Beta Energy meter, which indicates how much energy Eve has and if it’s adequate for performing the said skills. The Beta Energy meter is right above the HP meter on the HUD and is made of large squares. Each square is made of four smaller squares.

Using Skills consumes the large squares. To increase the Beta Energy meter, you must collect the scattered Beta Core in Stellar Blade. During combat, be aware of the Energy meter. If it runs out, you won’t be able to use any Beta Skills. There are two main methods to replenish Beta Energy, both of which can be performed during combat.

Landing attacks and Parrying restore Beta Energy. Parrying is the best option for consistently filling the Beta Energy meter. With each Parry, Eve refills two small squares of Beta Energy while landing multiple blows only restores one. Once the meter is full, it stays that way and doesn’t gradually decrease.

How to use and get new Beta Skills in Stellar Blade

Using Beta skills in combat is fairly easy. Memorize the corresponding button inputs of the skill and use it in combat whenever you feel necessary. But keep in mind that once a Beta Skill is used, even if it fails to hit a target, the Beta Energy used will be lost. So use the Beta Skills when absolutely needed.

New Skills can be unlocked using the Skill tree, which Eve can access from any one of the camps across the maps. In the skill tree menu, she can use SP to unlock or upgrade any Beta Skill desired. Once a new Beta Skill is unlocked, it will be assigned to its corresponding input and can be used whenever needed.