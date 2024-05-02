All Stellar Blade Adam outfits and how to get them

Like Eve and Lily, Adam has a few outfits you can unlock in Stellar Blade. However, his collection of cool jackets pales in comparison to that of Eve's. That said, we’re going to cover only the outfits that are unlocked in the game itself - the default outfit, Sewer Rat, will not be featured. After all, that’s what he starts with.

Adam and Lily only get a trio of outfits they can unlock in the game, and one of them for both comes from the Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe version. If you’re keen to explore the whole game and unlock all the amazing cosmetics it has to offer, then look no further.

All Adam outfits that can be unlocked in Stellar Blade

1) Stargazer Outfit

The first outfit is Digital Exclusive only - sorry! (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

We’re sorry to say, but the flashiest jacket for Adam, as far as outfits go, is only found in the Digital Deluxe Edition. The gold and black jacket is unlocked anytime after you first arrive on Xion. Shortly after disembarking the ship, you’ll find a box nearby. This has all Stellar Blade pre-order and digital deluxe cosmetics in it. That way, it’s very easy to find.

2) Junkman Outfit

All it takes is to climb and jump for this one - but make sure you have Double Jump. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In the Wasteland area, you can find the Adam Junkman outfit. It’s highly recommended that you’ve got some upgrades under your belt before doing this - in particular, double jump. Near the above point on the map, you’ll find some ledges to climb, which then lead to swinging across poles/branches.

That’s why it’s recommended to have Double Jump first - some gaps between the poles are lengthy, and having that extra bit of movement makes the task so much safer.

3) Chameleon Outfit

The final outfit for Adam isn't a hard one to find - it's just a bit out of the way. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While in the Matrix 11 section of the game, you can unlock Adam’s Chameleon outfit in Stellar Blade. Once you’ve gotten beyond the Collapsed Rail Bridge, you’re almost there. At the top of this section, fight off the various monsters - Hive foes and Naytiba alike. In particular, a Naytiba will be blocking the path into a train car.

After that, you’ll find a green train car off to the side. The treasure chest is waiting for you there, and within it, the Chameleon outfit awaits.

