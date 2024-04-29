Knowing the best early-game skills in Stellar Blade will come in handy when tackling the various challenges in Eidos 7. The game features an extensive skill tree that you need to slowly unlock by progressing and completing questlines. With so many options available at hand, you might get confused as to which early-game skills in Stellar Blade are worth investing in.

This article will answer this question by listing a few early-game skills in Stellar Blade you need to unlock before everything else.

Best early-game skills in Stellar Blade

Some early-game skills in Stellar Blade are viable even later on (Image via Shift Up and PhillyBeatzGames/YouTube)

Stellar Blade has a plethora of powerful abilities that you can add to Eve's arsenal to take down your enemies quickly. You need to unlock them first, and this process can be quite slow.

Some skills will help you more than others during the early sections of the game. Here are some essential abilities you should unlock first.

Ambush: Allows you to execute enemies from behind. Cannot be used on enemies engaged in combat.

Allows you to execute enemies from behind. Cannot be used on enemies engaged in combat. Reflex Boost: Makes perfect dodge easier.

Makes perfect dodge easier. Focus Boost: Makes perfect parry easier.

Makes perfect parry easier. Rush Chain: Charges at enemies and performs more combo attacks.

Charges at enemies and performs more combo attacks. Reflection (1 and 2): After executing a perfect dodge, allows you to stun enemies and increases your attack speed for a limited time.

After executing a perfect dodge, allows you to stun enemies and increases your attack speed for a limited time. Double Dodge: Allows you to dodge twice.

Allows you to dodge twice. Blink: Teleports you behind the enemy while avoiding incoming attacks

Teleports you behind the enemy while avoiding incoming attacks Repulse: Pushes enemies away when they enact a fatal attack and highlights their weak points.

Pushes enemies away when they enact a fatal attack and highlights their weak points. Shock Waves: Unleashes two charges of fatal energy. Can be used from range.

Unleashes two charges of fatal energy. Can be used from range. Threat Detection: Makes it easier to use Blink and Repulse.

Makes it easier to use Blink and Repulse. Counter(1 and 2): After executing a perfect parry, counters and stuns enemies while increasing melee attack power.

Skill Kiosk allows you to reset skills (Image via Shift Up and PhillyBeatzGames/YouTube)

Keep in mind that skills in Stellar Blade can be reset for better ones at any Skill Kiosk and using an SP Initializer. So you can use your SP freely to assign these early-game skills in Stellar Blade to Eve, and you can always reset them later if it does not suit your playstyle.

Also, as we mentioned in our best Stellar Blade tips for beginners article, you can try out skills before unlocking them with your precious SP. It's always a good idea to do this first.

All said and done, we do hope that these early-game skills in Stellar Blade are useful to you. For more content related to Shift Up's latest action title, check out the following: