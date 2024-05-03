Eve is catching players off guard in Stellar Blade

There's no denying the fact that Eve is definitely the center of attention in Stellar Blade but she doesn't like too much attention. Well, it's made pretty clear by the fact that Shift Up has infused an interesting feature in the game that lets Eve catch players off guard when they try to divert themselves from the story or take a moment to appreciate Eve's character aesthetics a little too much.

Since the release of Stellar Blade, a lot of players have reported they are getting stared at by Eve whenever they go away from the gameplay for too long.

Eve in Stellar Blade stares back at you if you go off track for too long

While this feature was already present in the PS5 exclusive, many players realized it a few days after Stellar Blade's debut. On Reddit, one individual recently highlighted this aspect of Shift Up's action-adventure title. They mentioned that Eve stared at them when they went away for too long, did nothing, or kept staring at her.

It seems that witnessing a character like Eve is making some players go off track thanks to her inevitable charms, attractive outfits, and overall design elements.

This feature somehow makes Eve realize when players are looking at her too much rather than focusing on completing story missions. She will then keep staring back at the camera (players) from all angles for a good amount of time before going back to an idle animation.

Eve's character as seen in the PS5 exclusive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In simple words, Eve is telling players, without uttering a single word, to just focus on the gameplay experience.

For those unaware, such a feature has been previously seen in titles like Death Stranding and Nier: Automata. Sam in Death Stranding and 2B's character in Nier also didn't like it much when players tried to look at them for too long.

It looks like players will have to keep in mind going forward that Eve is watching them, all the time.

