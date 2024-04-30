Can you complete the Secret Request in Stellar Blade?

The Secret Request in Stellar Blade has been confusing players since the game's release. The PS5 exclusive features several additional quests for Eve to take up and complete but the Secret Request has been a tricky one considering that many players have revealed they cannot finish this objective whatsoever. But why is that so? Are they missing something?

This article will detail whether players can complete the Secret Request in Stellar Blade or not.

Note: The following section contains minor spoilers.

Secret Request in Stellar Blade is "unacceptable"

The simple answer is no. You can't complete the Secret Request in Stellar Blade. Just like other quests on the bulletin board in the game, this one is also listed for protagonist Eve to look at and check. However, this request will get refused every time players attempt to select it.

The Secret Request as seen in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While players might be wondering if they have done some steps in the wrong order, that's not the case. It's just that the Secret Request in Stellar Blade can't be accepted to complete it. The reason is possibly due to the nature of the request itself.

According to its description, someone wants Eve to get "little drops that twinkle green" that are "forbidden" and "overclock the brain." One who understands such terms can immediately get the meaning that the person asking Eve to finish this Secret Request wants some kind of substance that is strictly forbidden and not acceptable.

A still from the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Interestingly, Eve also reacts to this request by being apprehensive initially. Later, she actually reacts to this Secret Request in the "users are losers" camp thus resulting in it getting simply refused. Also, there's no way for Eve to change her mind later to return to this request on the Bulletin Board and accept it. The game just doesn't allow that.

Sadly, players can't do anything about it but they can keep taking up other requests instead in Stellar Blade.

