How to complete the Stellar Blade Floodgate Puzzle?

The Stellar Blade Floodgate Puzzle is an annoying puzzle that you need to solve in order to progress through in the main story. PlayStation 5’s latest single-player exclusive Stellar Blade has been performing stellarly in the market. This narrative-heavy action adventure not only sold 1 million copies in 24 hours but also brought a breath of fresh air to the genre with its visuals and gameplay innovations. However, this doesn’t mean Stellar Blade doesn’t follow clichés.

Like the majority of single-player titles, Stellar Blade too has some frustrating puzzles that are mandatory to solve, to progress the story or the current mission. Eve needs to complete this puzzle to open a path in the Underground Sewer level. If you are also stuck and wondering how to solve the Stellar Blade Floodgate Puzzle then this guide will help you.

How to solve the Stellar Blade Floodgate Puzzle

From Zelda to God of War, almost every single-player game has implemented puzzles in some sort of way in its level designs. Stellar Blade is no stranger to this cliché at all. In the game, there are a variety of puzzles that block valuable resources as well as story progression. The Floodgate Puzzle is one of the latter.

Although the puzzle is not insanely hard, it can become annoying if you don’t have the proper directions. The Floodgate Puzzle in Stellar Blade can be accessed by interacting with the terminal in the underground sewers. The puzzle is a standard grid-matching puzzle with 16 nodes. Eve aka the player has to connect the nodes in such a way that the powerline can travel from one end to the other.

The power starts traveling from the top left corner and needs to travel to the bottom right corner. Connecting all the nodes will open the floodgate and rapidly increase the water levels in the location, effectively opening a path for Eve.

The Floodgate Puzzle solution (image via PlayStation)

To connect the nodes complete the following steps:

Turn once: the second node on the first row.

the second node on the first row. Turn once: the third node on the first row.

the third node on the first row. Turn twice: the fourth node on the first row.

the fourth node on the first row. Turn thrice: the first node on the second row.

the first node on the second row. Turn once: the second node on the second row.

the second node on the second row. Turn twice: the third node on the second row.

the third node on the second row. Turn twice: the fourth node on the second row.

the fourth node on the second row. Turn thrice: the second node on the third row.

the second node on the third row. Turn twice: the third node on the third row.

the third node on the third row. Turn twice: the second node on the fourth row.

After the last input, the power grid should be complete and the floodgates open. Once the water levels rise to a certain level, Eve can progress to the level.

