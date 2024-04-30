How to defeat Belial in Stellar Blade

Belial in Stellar Blade is among the many powerful foes who will block your progress and act as a test of your understanding of the game's mechanics. You will fight this monstrosity twice on your journey to save the planet and it is undoubtedly one of the frustrating bosses you will encounter. Belial in Stellar Blade will hit hard and can take ungodly amounts of damage before you can finally bring it down.

The Belial boss fight in Stellar Blade can be very challenging so here are a few pointers that will help you come out on top against this foe during your journey across the post-apocalyptic planet.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Belial in Stellar Blade

Belial boss battle in Stellar Blade (Image via Shift Up)

You will fight Belial during the Eye of the Hurricane mission. This enemy is particularly tanky, so having some essential healing items as well as certain skills in Stellar Blade unlocked will benefit you. You will encounter this enemy twice and it has an annoying gimmick in its pocket that may cause frustration.

Encounter 1

You will fight this monstrosity during the Eye of the Hurrican mission (Image via Shift Up)

Belial in Stellar Blade during this stage won't pose a threat as long as you can counter its attacks and maintain your offense. Keep an eye out for its blades though as it will attack in rapid succession. Once you have chipped its health down by 20 percent, Eve will cut off one of its arms and it will escape.

Encounter 2

The second encounter is the actual boss fight (Image via Shift Up)

This is the actual boss fight of the Belial in Stellar Blade. This encounter is frustrating because it takes a while to kill and its attacks can take away a chunk of your health. Let's review some points that will help you survive the battle against the Belial in Stellar Blade.

When this elite enemy is charging at you with his blades glowing red, you should dodge it instead of trying to parry.

The Belial lacks any special instakill moves like most bosses in Stellar Blade. But it has another trick up its sleeves instead.

When you have dropped the Belial's health to 1 percent, quickly dodge and move away from it. It will unleash a shockwave and will regenerate its HP. This will occur one more time so you will have to defeat the Belial a total of three times.

When the Belial is blocking your attacks, use your Beta Skill.

After you have defeated the Belial a total of three times, a cutscene will occur where Eve will slash the monstrosity in half.

You have defeated Belial and now you can continue your journey, but do not celebrate yet as there are more bosses whom you will encounter during this mission such as Karakuri in Stellar Blade. If you are enjoying Shift Up's latest action-adventure title, you can check out more of our articles regarding the game down below.