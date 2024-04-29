How to defeat Karakuri in Stellar Blade

Karakuri in Stellar Blade is one of the many challenging foes you will encounter on your mission to save the planet. This boss has a limited amount of moves, and if you are skilled enough, you will be able to end its life swiftly. However, there are a few things that you should keep in mind as the Karakuri in Stellar Blade will use certain gimmicks to defeat you.

If this foul machine is obstructing your progression path, this guide will teach you how to dominate the Karakuri in Stellar Blade by providing pointers regarding its weaknesses and attacks.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Karakuri in Stellar Blade

You will meet the Karakuri in Stellar Blade in the Vermillion Garden. (Image via Shift Up)

The Karakuri in Stellar Blade will generally use its claws to end your life, but if you are quick enough you can survive to deal the final blow. Eve will run into it during the Vermillion Garden section and it is one of the main bosses of the game, similar to the Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade whom you will encounter later.

Unlike many other bosses in the game, the Karakuri does not employ ranged attacks and will solely rely on its claws, but it does employ some dirty tactics to take your life.

Here are a few key things to keep in mind while facing the Karakuri in Stellar Blade:

When the boss fight begins, keep an eye out as it can blast you with a laser. You can avoid it by jumping.

Its claws will emit a glow when it attacks. Either parry or dodge it to avoid damage.

When its face starts glowing yellow, quickly use your dodge to put some distance. It will perform a devastating Area of Effect attack.

Use your Beta skills when you deem it is safe for you to do so. After it's a quick three-step melee attack, it will wait for a few seconds before attacking again. That should be your cue.

The Karakuri in Stellar Blade will often deploy small bots that will explode and deal damage. Run away from the bots as fast as you can.

Remember that it will use its laser attack quite often during the battle. Jump to avoid damage, as it will both stagger and damage you, leaving you vulnerable to the smaller bots.

During the end of the fight, press Triangle when prompted to enter the QTE, where Eve will snap open its head and take it down.

After you defeat the boss, you will receive a Stellar Blade Trophy named after it called Karakuri.

