As you approach the end of your journey, where you face countless Naytibas, the game will ask you to choose whether to cooperate with Adam in Stellar Blade. Shift Up's latest action-adventure title follows a linear story progression for most parts, but certain choices you make will affect the ending of Stellar Blade.

During the game's final section, you will hit a point of no return, and it is here you will have to make the crucial choice to cooperate with Adam in Stellar Blade, which is something you should do. This article will break down the outcomes of this choice, as well as what events will unfold in the game based on what you choose.

Note: This article contains heavy spoilers regarding the final part of Stellar Blade. Proceed with caution if you don't want to get spoiled regarding the game's ending.

Should you cooperate with Adam in Stellar Blade?

Providence boss fight (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You should cooperate with Adam in Stellar Blade. This will lead to Eve and Adam merging and Eve becoming a powerful entity to oppose the Mother Sphere. In retaliation, the Mother Sphere will hack Lily's exosuit, starting the Providence boss fight. Depending on the choices you've made throughout the game, Lily will either survive or die.

What happens if you don't cooperate with Adam in Stellar Blade?

The Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade is one of the final bosses you will face (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Gaming Fight Club/YouTube)

Not cooperating with Adam will bring you to the ending A of Stellar Blade. He will turn into the Elder Naytiba and take a stand against you. After a tough boss fight, Eve will stab Adam in the heart, ending him and bringing the Naytiba invasion to an end.

Although you might think this is the good ending of the game, defeating Providence and saving Lily is the best one, while her dying is the neutral ending for Stellar Blade. Not siding with Adam is considered the game's bad ending.

For more Stellar Blade relate articles, check out the following: