All Stellar Blade Lily outfits and how to get them

Lily may not be the star of Stellar Blade, but her outfits are worth collecting. Alongside Eve and Adam, she can also wear various cosmetic outfits. They don’t change gameplay, but they do have several cool aesthetics for you to choose from. It's worth noting that we are not covering the Artemis outfit here since it's the default attire that Lily starts with, and there's no need to unlock it.

However, we’ll help you find all the other Lily outfits, and what you must do to unlock them. Unfortunately, one of them is locked behind the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, so that’s up to you if you feel it’s worth having.

All Lily outfits in Stellar Blade

1) Stargazer Coat (Digital Deluxe Item)

This one's very flashy, but expensive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unfortunately, the Stargazer Coat for Lily is her outfit that requires the Digital Deluxe Edition of the Stellar Blade.

If you do have that version of the game, you can head to the same location where you unlock pre-order items in Xion and get it right there. From there, all you have to do is equip it.

2) Off-duty

This casual, sporty look is unlocked after a bit of platforming (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The casual Off-duty outfit for Lily in Stellar Blade can be found in the Great Desert area. In this area, you’ll find a Solar Tower down in the southeast corner of the map.

It’s going to require some tricky platforming, as you make your way to the top. However, once you’re there, you will find a box that, upon interacting with it, will give you the Off-duty outfit.

3) Rainy Day

Lily's last outfit is deep underwater (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While in the Wasteland, you can unlock the final outfit for Lily. You need to have undertaken a specific request though, A Gift for a Fishing Maniac. This will get you into a cave with some gorgeous water in it. Dive underwater, and you’ll see a chest to open not too far down.

Popping it open will grant you the Rainy Day outfit for Lily, which is a fancy, silvery blue jacket. A simple scan of the water should make the chest easily visible to Eve as she descends.

