Where to find the Bar 99 chest in Stellar Blade

The Bar 99 chest in Stellar Blade is one of the best loot stashes that you can find in the game. Although you can locate this chest early on, you won't be able to access its content until you progress a bit and complete a certain side quest to obtain the code needed to open it.

Finding the Bar 99 chest in Stellar Blade might not require as much brainstorming as you need to find the code that unlocks it. But don't worry, this article will give you the location of the chest and tell you how you can unlock it and get some amazing rewards.

Where can you find the Bar 99 chest in Stellar Blade?

The Bar 99 chest in Stellar Blade is located in Eidos 7 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Bar 99 chest can be found in Eidos 7, the first area that you unlock in Stellar Blade. While exploring the ruined city, you will come across an abandoned building with a neon sign saying Bar 99 near the broken bridge.

There will be a few enemies waiting for you inside and if you have stumbled across this location early on, you can check out our combat guide for Stellar Blade to learn more about the mechanics of the game.

After dealing with the enemies, you can find this chest sitting on the ground, albeit needing a passcode if you want to access its contents.

How to find the passcode for the Bar 99 chest in Stellar Blade

This quest will give you the password to unlock the Bar 99 chest (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To get the code, you must continue the main story and complete Altress Levoire before returning to Xion. While in the city, complete a few side quests and requests from the bulletin board till you can finally claim a new mission called Legion's Secret Stash. This will give you the code that you need to unlock the chest in the Bar 99 building.

Talk with Adam and travel back to Eidos 7 and you can unlock the chest. The passcode should be 1228.

Bar 99 Chest rewards

You will get the following rewards for your trouble:

Nano Elements

Advanced Nano Elements

Extreme Nano Elements

