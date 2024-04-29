How to defeat Providence in Stellar Blade

Providence in Stellar Blade is one of the final bosses you can fight against. Being one of the final foes that Eve will need to overcome, the boss fight is extremely tough and you will need to be very careful for the outcome of the battle to be favorable. Stellar Blade has many endings and you will fight Providence as part of ending B and C.

The gigantic hunk of metal will prove to be one of the toughest foes you have faced in the game and if you are having a tough time, this article will help you defeat Providence in Stellar Blade and turn the tide of war in your favor.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the final part of Stellar Blade. It is also subjective, and reflects the writer's opinion.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Providence in Stellar Blade

The Providence boss fight in Stellar Blade can be quite tough (Image via Shift Up)

During the final act of the game, you will be given two choices: either become one with Adam or fight the Elder Naytiba in Stellar Blade. If you choose the former, Lily's exosuit will override and assume control of itself, turning into the gigantic mecha foe called Providence.

Now the boss fight itself will be quite similar to the Elder Naytiba except for a few changes. Being the final boss of the game, Providence in Stellar Blade will be challenging and one single mistake will cost you dearly.

Let us dive into how you can defeat this huge metal giant efficiently:

Providence's boss battle will be divided into two phases. The first phase will be difficult, while the second one will be easier.

Immediately as the battle starts, get ready to parry as the exosuit will charge at you and smack you with its arms.

You will be able to easily parry its melee attacks so keep a balance between your offense and defense. Skills like Counter will come in handy.

If you can execute a perfect parry and stun the Providence in Stellar Blade, follow it up with Beta or Burst skills.

When you see the Providence's arms glowing with electricity, immediately dodge it.

The exosuit will drop ammo when it is damaged. Keep that in mind and get ready to use the ranged weapons to your advantage.

Once the Providence starts hovering, keep an eye out for its movements and get ready to jump.

Once it starts flowing in the air and its wings start glowing blue, quickly shoot them out else it can instakill you.

The Providence in Stellar Blade will be stunned once you shoot out its wings and fall to the ground. Charge at it and press the Triangle button to unleash Retribution.

After you have damaged the Providence severely, a cutscene will play out and Eve will gain a new set of powers. A timer will appear and you must finish the boss battle in that time. This part is quite simple as you can keep hitting it with your newfound powers till it drops.

Defeating the Providence will lead to either Ending B or C in Stellar Blade.

You can check out more of Shift Up's latest action-adventure game-related articles down below: