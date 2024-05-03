Stellar Blade pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses not unlocking error: Possible fix and more explored

Stellar Blade features some really cool pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses that, despite being cosmetic, you won't want to miss out on. However, the current version of the game has an error that prevents many players from getting access to these bonuses, even after arriving at Xion and completing all the side quests there.

Unlike other PlayStation exclusives, Stellar Blade doesn't give you access to the exclusive bonuses right from the get-go. Instead, you'll need to play the game for roughly two to three hours to get your hands on the exclusive Nano Suits and accessories for EVE, Stellar Blade's protagonist.

Unfortunately, for many players (me included), the bonuses don't unlock even after reaching the point in the story where they should appear automatically in the safehouse. Thankfully, there's a very easy fix to remedy this issue.

How to fix Stellar Blade pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses not unlocking error

Stellar Blade is more or less a rather polished release on the PlayStation 5, with very few issues reported by players, which is quite surprising for a AAA release in 2024. However, the game isn't completely immune to minor technical hiccups like the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses not unlocking error, which can be annoying.

The Stargazer Suit is part of Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition (Image via Shift Up)

Do note that this error isn't particularly common, with most players getting access to these bonuses as soon as they arrive at Xion and talk to the Orcal. However, when I reached the same point in the story, the bonuses were nowhere to be seen. I then proceeded to complete all the side and main story quests but still didn't get the bonuses.

Thankfully, the fix for this issue is quite simple. All you need to do is save the game at one of the rest points (preferably the one in Adam's safehouse) and then quit the game. After quitting, close the application and restart it from your PS5's dashboard.

Now, instead of hitting continue, select Load Game and then choose your save file. You can identify your save by the number of hours played or the area you last saved at. If you don't have multiple saves, selecting the save file should be easy, as there will only be one character save under Load Game.

The location of the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses (Image via Shift Up)

Once you load into the game, head to Adam's safehouse (if you saved outside that area) or in another level outside Xion. Then, go to the short platform connecting the safehouse to the nearby rope bridge. Look on the left and you will see boxes that can be interacted with by pressing R2 to get the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses.