What is EVE Protocol in Stellar Blade?

The EVE Protocol in Stellar Blade is the very reason protagonist Eve tries to save humanity by freeing Earth from the Naytiba. However, the ending of this action-adventure title has more elements than it would seem to anyone who hasn't reached the credit screen yet. The EVE Protocol in Stellar Blade is something that brings the biggest twist in the entire plot of Shift Up's PS5 console exclusive.

Note: The following section contains major spoilers.

EVE Protocol in Stellar Blade fully explained

Protagonist Eve in a still from Stellar Blade gameplay

EVE Protocol in Stellar Blade is initially disclosed as Mother Sphere's master plan to save Earth from the Naytiba monsters who have taken control of it. This is what Eve is made to believe, and her only goal throughout the story is to eradicate the Naytiba from the planet so humanity can survive.

The EVE Protocol implies that Mother Sphere, who is considered a goddess by many, has sent what the people on Earth refer to as Angels. As per the protocol, Eve is one of these entities. Angels' only purpose is to end the reign of the Naytiba and regain control of Earth. But saving this planet isn't EVE Protocol's true motive.

At one point in the title, it's revealed that Mother Sphere is not who Eve initially believed she was. This revelation then ends up playing a major role in the EVE Protocol's outcome in Stellar Blade.

After finishing Abyss Levoire's quest and witnessing the third monologue from Raven, it's revealed to players (and also Eve) that it was Mother Sphere who'd begun the war against humanity in the first place. She did this with the help of man-created androids called Andro-Eidos.

Eve and Mother Sphere in a still from Stellar Blade

Even after continued efforts to take down Mother Sphere, the humans failed. They ended up going underground to hide. But to survive, they forced themselves to evolve, and this evolution resulted in the creation of the Naytiba. This army then succeeded in defeating Andro-Eidos and also attempted to kill Mother Sphere but failed in their mission.

In a nutshell, Eve is one of the Andro-Eidos associated with Mother Sphere, and the EVE Protocol is actually meant to eradicate humanity on Earth. When the protagonist gets to know the truth, she finds herself devastated by all the lies she was made to believe.

On a brighter note, the protagonist is eventually given a choice to be the Angel for humans at the end of Stellar Blade instead of fulfilling the EVE Protocol's purpose.

