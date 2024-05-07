Stellar Blade is reportedly turning into a sales juggernaut in Japan

While Sony is yet to share official numbers, it looks like Stellar Blade is already turning into a sales juggernaut in the Japanese market, according to recent observations by a trusted insider on social media. The game is selling out in Japan - so much so that retail stores are reportedly limiting the copy to just one per person.

This situation shouldn't come as a surprise, since Stellar Blade was rumored to sell close to 1 million units in 24 hours at launch last month. Seems like Sony may eventually reveal similar or even higher numbers when it decides to share the actual news on the game's sales following an anticipated global debut.

Note: Players are advised to take early speculations, leaked reports, or rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an actual announcement from the developers or publisher.

Stellar Blade sales are reportedly skyrocketing in Japan, suggests insider

Expand Tweet

Reliable industry insider and social media user @Genki_JPN recently shared a crucial update while mentioning that Stellar Blade is reportedly selling out in Japan. The user revealed that at Bic Camera Akihabara, people have been restricted to a single game copy per person.

According to an insider, it seems that the PlayStation 5 game is doing exceptionally well in terms of sales, hence the stocks are depleting quickly. This may be why consumers are facing restrictions when trying to purchase copies of the game. The same point was also highlighted by analyst Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games.

Expand Tweet

While sharing @Genki_JPN's post, Dr. Serkan revealed that he personally saw Stellar Blade getting sold out over the weekend in Japan which is a "very rare case". He also predicted that this game would prove to be a big success in the country.

While Japan is turning into a huge market for Shift Up's PS5 console exclusive, it has recently succeeded in reaching the top spot in France. According to the latest report, Stellar Blade opened to number one position on the French sales chart. It easily managed to outperform other big releases like Top Spin 2K25 and Nintendo's Princess Peach: Show Time!

For more news and the latest updates on the action-adventure game, keep following Sportskeeda.