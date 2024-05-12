Stellar Blade player discovers clever Shift Up Easter egg in the game

A keen-eyed Stellar Blade player by the name of @splat_smiley recently discovered and shared an image of a clever Easter egg placed in this game from South Korean developer Shift Up. What's interesting about this find is that it is related to the studio itself.

It's amazing to see such things being discovered weeks after the PS5 exclusive's release. This article will mention key details about the new Shift Up Easter egg found in Stellar Blade.

Clever Shift Up Easter egg in Stellar Blade references the South Korean studio

@splat_smiley's post on the social media platform X shows an in-game Easter egg that directly references Stellar Blade developer Shift Up. The picture is a still from the title featuring female protagonist Eve.

Now what's interesting to note is the advertisement behind her is about a virtual experience company. After zooming in on the writing with the yellow border in the image, one can clearly see the text reads "Eidos Official Virtual Company (C) SHIFT DOWN." The latter is something to focus on here.

Eve's character as seen in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The virtual company's name SHIFT DOWN is a direct reference to the developer Shift Up, as observed by @splat_smiley. This was a smart way to put a developer-centric Easter egg in the game. Moreover, what's even more interesting is the QR code beside the virtual company's name.

If Stellar Blade players decide to scan this code in real life, it will actually bring them to the official PlayStation Store for the game.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding the Shift Up Easter egg in the action-adventure title.

