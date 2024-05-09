Stellar Blade becomes second-best-selling game for PlayStation after launch

According to PlayStation, Stellar Blade was the second-best-selling game for the platform in April 2024. The company has also revealed the other top-performing titles for April 2024 in the United States. While fans were already expecting Stellar Blade to do well, its impressive sales numbers might have taken them by surprise.

Some reports had previously stated that the game would manage to sell close to 1 million copies in under 24 hours at launch. This, however, is yet to be officially confirmed by Sony.

Stellar Blade takes second spot on PlayStation's best-sellers list for April 2024

Eve has definitely succeeded in attracting players' attention in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The PlayStation blog revealed that Helldivers 2 was the best-selling title among PS5 games in April. On the second spot is Stellar Blade, which was released on April 26, 2024.

What's interesting to note is that Shift Up's game succeeded in entering the top two despite arriving just five days before May began. This means the action-adventure title must have sold a large number of copies on PS5.

Its demo was introduced on March 29 and lasted for a month before the official launch. The limited build was also a massive hit, paving the way for an astonishing debut for the console exclusive in terms of sales.

Eve's character as seen in the hack and slash game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

For curious players, here's the complete list of the top 20 best-selling PS5 games for April 2024 in the US:

Helldivers 2 Stellar Blade Sea of Thieves Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 MLB The Show 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 WWE 2K24 Grounded Dragon's Dogma 2 Madden NFL 24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Rise of the Ronin Fallout 4 EA Sports FC 24 Sker Ritual Cyberpunk 2077 ARK: Survival Ascended Baldur's Gate 3 Hogwarts Legacy

It will be interesting to see the actual sales numbers when they're revealed by Sony in the coming days. Meanwhile, a lot of fans are waiting for this game's full music album this summer. A mini soundtrack album was recently introduced in April, along with the title's release.

For more news and the latest updates on this PS5 exclusive, keep following Sportskeeda.