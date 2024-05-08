How to unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade

Players will be pleased to know that they can unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade while progressing through the story. However, the locker is part of a side quest in the game that will need to be finished first. Only then players can unlock Aaron's Locker in the action-adventure title. It can be done using an effective method that will help in accomplishing the said objective.

This article will mention all the details players need to know to unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade.

Unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade with this method

Eve during the quest to unlock Aaron's Locker (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Aaron's Locker is part of the side mission "Looking for My Brother" which can be activated from the main bulletin board in the city of Xion. This board serves as the central point from where Eve can find new side quests.

Speaking of the side quest in the game, there's a character called Melina who wants her brother to be found. After receiving her request, players will need to go to the Wastelands.

After reaching the Wasteland area, Eve can use a fast travel option to go as far as possible towards the east side of the desert. In this location, there will be some dead bodies lying in a specific area filled with junk and wooden boxes. There will be a machine as well here.

Players need to interact with the machine by doing a brief mini-game that includes shooting three targets. After successfully finishing this game, Eve has to jump into the hole from which the targets initially popped out; players will find Aaron here.

Eve as seen in the game during the quest (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There will be a passcode Eve will get from Aaron and the game will then trigger an option to reach back to the bulletin board in Xion and complete the side quest. It's crucial to note that finding Aaron and getting the passcode from him is very important. Without doing that, players won't be allowed to enter the code even if they get it from some other source.

After coming back to the bulletin board, players have to go north to find Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade by passing through a tunnel. The locker will be found behind a gate with a terminal where players have to enter the passcode to open it.

That's pretty much everything there is to know to unlock Aaron's locker in Stellar Blade and get its contents.

For more news on Stellar Blade, keep following Sportskeeda.