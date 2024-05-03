Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade, explained

Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade are one of the collectibles that can be used to upgrade protagonist Eve’s powers. The game's entire map is filled with collectibles, such as the Body Cores and Beta Cores. While the other collectibles increase Eve’s vitality and energy, Weapon Cores help make her more powerful.

Stellar Blade is an action-packed hack 'n' slash title with a narrative focus. However, it also has many RPG mechanics in its gameplay. Among them, the collectible hunt is the most notable.

However, unlike most RPGs, collectibles in Stellar Blade not only reward cosmetic items but also increase some of Eve's most vital aspects.

What are Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade?

In Stellar Blade, Eve's main weapon is a sword called Blood Edge. This sword is very similar to the one-hand melee weapons found in the Devil May Cry series.

Blood Edge can perform swift slices at insane speeds and can shred even the most powerful monsters in a second. However, it can be made more powerful.

To increase Blood Edge's power, Eve will need Weapon Cores. While Weapon Cores are scattered all around the maps of Stellar Blade, two of them can be found easily. These two are Damaged Weapon Cores, and they can only be used once they are repaired.

How to find and repair Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade

If you are reading this article, there's a high chance that you have already collected some Damaged Weapon Cores and are wondering what to do with them. However, if you still haven’t encountered these items yet, you can get them from Elite and Alpha Naytibas or Boss Battles.

Once you accept the ‘Urgent Information’ quest in Xion, you will have fight a Gigas while following the quest. This Gigas has a guaranteed chance of dropping a Damaged Weapon Core.

Another guaranteed Damaged core can be found in the ‘Life of the Scanvenger’ quest. During this quest, you will face off against a Brute Boss who will drop a Damage Weapon Core.

Head here to meet the repair bot (Image via Sony)

Once you have collected the two Damaged Cores, it is time to repair them. Head towards the northern side of the Wasteland. There, you will find the D1G-g2r bot. This friendly bot can take two Damaged Weapon Cores, repair them, and turn them into functioning Weapon Cores.

Once the Damaged Cores are fixed, use them in any camp to boost the power of Eve’s Blood Edge.