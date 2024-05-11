Stellar Blade emerges as Game of the Year contender after winning PlayStation player's choice poll

Stellar Blade appears to be a strong Game of the Year frontrunner thanks to a growing amount of praise. It has become more evident after Shift Up's smash hit PS5 exclusive succeeded in winning the player's choice poll from PlayStation recently. The news was shared by PlayStation on social media while mentioning that it won the vote for April, the month of its global debut.

This article will try to look at the possible reasons behind what's keeping a high momentum for Stellar Blade and why it's emerging as a serious Game of the Year contender moving forward in 2024.

Note: Several aspects of this article solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Stellar Blade looks to be a potential Game of the Year frontrunner with extremely positive feedback from gaming community

It's a testament to its amazing gameplay experience that Stellar Blade managed to impress most of the PlayStation users despite releasing just five days before the end of April. It speaks volumes for how much the action-adventure title has delighted the majority of the players. Hence, seeing it winning the player's choice poll shouldn't be too surprising, to say the least.

Previously, there were speculations for its possible entry in the list of Game of the Year nominees. But now it looks almost certain that Stellar Blade will likely be considered for the top honor when the final list gets revealed ahead of the big awards season later this year.

Despite being Shift Up's first AAA console exclusive, it has managed to earn outstanding reviews from both critics and users. On the Metacritic website, it's currently sitting at a "stellar" Metascore of 82, based on 127 critic reviews as of this writing.

Female protagonist Eve has swayed PS5 players since the game's launch (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

On the other hand, Stellar Blade recently became the highest-rated PlayStation game in history after achieving "Universal Acclaim" with a phenomenal user score of 9.3. It's based on more than 4,300 reviews by PS5 owners. Out of the total players, over 4,100 people have given it positive feedback which is simply unprecedented.

Players have mostly enjoyed its character design for the female protagonist Eve and also other NPCs. The overall worldbuilding, immersive graphics, and compelling soundtrack have kept them hooked alongside a challenging yet addictive combat-focused gameplay experience.

