What is Action Assist in Stellar Blade?

Upon its release later this month, players will receive an interesting feature called Action Assist in Stellar Blade. The developers' team at Shift Up has revealed this key detail just a few days away from the global debut of the upcoming PS5 exclusive. Action Assist will play a very important role in offering players a fantastic choice to opt for an easy-going gameplay experience.

This article will discuss everything players must know regarding the features of Action Assist in Stellar Blade.

Action Assist in Stellar Blade explained

A still from a combat sequence from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Director Kim Hyung-tae recently interacted with the team at PlayStation Blog to discuss his game before its anticipated release. While touching upon the title's action-filled experience, Kim mentioned that although Stellar Blade requires a lot of learning to master its combat and difficulty, the experience can be adjusted easily.

Kim revealed a feature called Action Assist in Stellar Blade under the Story Mode. Novice players can use it in the early stages of getting habitual with the combat.

Here's exactly what the director said while explaining Action Assist:

"During crucial moments, such as figuring out the boss’s attack pattern for counterattacks, the movement slows down to make it easier to attack. When using a certain UI, the right timing for parrying and dodging will be displayed, making it easier for players to counterattack. This feature makes the game more approachable and enjoyable, even for those who usually steer away from action games."

Moreover, the director mentioned several details regarding various frame rates in Stellar Blade that players can achieve. The PS5 experience is anticipated to be extremely immersive with three different modes: Performance Mode, Balance Mode, and Resolution Mode.

Eve in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Performance Mode supports a gameplay of 1440p at 60 fps while Balance Mode can provide 50 to 60 fps at 4K resolution. Additionally, Stellar Blade's technical director, Lee Dong Gi, mentioned that the third mode of Resolution will offer 30 fps at 4K quality. Players who want to witness every minute detail in the game's mesmerizing world of stunning graphics can choose this option.

For more news, future guides, and the latest updates on Stellar Blade, do follow Sportskeeda.