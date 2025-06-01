How long is Stellar Blade Demo on PC?

With the release of PlayStation's latest character action RPG on the horizon, fans are excited to try the new Stellar Blade Demo on PC. The demo is available on Steam as of May 30, 2025, and allows you to try Stellar Blade on PC before its official release on June 12, 2025. The game is already available on PS5 and features the story of Eve, who embarks on an adventure to save humanity from the brink of extinction in a post-apocalyptic world.
How long to complete Stellar Blade Demo on PC?
According to a post by the official @PlayStationUK X handle, the time needed to complete the Stellar Blade Demo on PC is 40 minutes. The demo allows players to try the game before the official release. Interested gamers can get the demo on Steam. This version is available in nearly 250 regions worldwide.
The game has an install size of 17 gigabytes, which is significantly smaller than the full size of the PS5 version, at 75 gigabytes. Technically, the total playtime depends on the playstyle of the player trying out the Stellar Blade Demo on PC. The demo features the beginning of the first stage, where Eve is being dropped into a district controlled by the Naytiba, a race of monstrous creatures.
The demo will conclude with a boss fight, followed by a mid-boss encounter. The developers also revealed another detail about cosmetics, which is that the game will feature different outfits with an added option to try out various skills.
Lastly, all the progress that has been made in the Stellar Blade Demo on PC will carry over to the full game.
That's all there is to know about the duration of the Stellar Blade Demo on PC.
