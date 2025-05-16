How to pre-order Stellar Blade on PC? Prices and editions explored

You can pre-order Stellar Blade on PC before the game officially releases on June 11, 2025. Shift Up's critically acclaimed action-adventure title is finally making it to the PC platform, alongside all its DLCs in the new Complete Edition package. This new bundle will also make its way to the PlayStation Platform, alongside the much anticipated Stellar Blade x NIKKE collab.

This article will explore how you can pre-order Stellar Blade on PC and what rewards await you for doing so.

How to pre-order Stellar Blade on PC?

Shift Up is set to release Stellar Blade on PC on June 11, 2025, marking the arrival of another PlayStation exclusive title to the platform. Here is how you can purchase it:

Windows (Steam)

Open Steam and search for Stellar Blade.

Open the game's page and add it to your cart.

Check out and complete your payment.

The game will appear in your library once the payment is completed.

Windows (Epic Games Store)

Open the Epic Games Store using either a browser or the launcher.

Search for Stellar Blade.

Click on pre-purchase and complete the transaction.

Once you complete the payment, the game will appear in your library.

Besides the PC, you will also be able to purchase the game's Complete Edition for the PlayStation 5.

All editions and pre-order bonuses for Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade Complete Edition (Image via Shift Up)

There are two editions of Stellar Blade for PC that you can purchase.

Standard ($ 59.99)

Base Game

Complete Edition ($ 79.99)

Base Game

Planet Diving Suit (Captain) for EVE

Fluffy Bear Pack for the Drone

Stargazer Suit for EVE

Half-rim Glasses for EVE

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE

Stargazer Coat for Lily

Stargazer Wear for Adam

Stargazer Pack for the Drone

2,000 SP EXP

5,000 Gold in-game currency

Stellar Blade x NieR:Automata

Stellar Blade x GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE

Outfit CD-KEY to redeem time-limited Stellar Blade costume in GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE free-to-play mobile game from Shift Up

The Complete Edition can also be purchased on the PlayStation 5 if you wish to buy it. Besides these two editions, if you pre-order Stellar Blade on PC ahead of its official release for the platform, you will also get the following items:

Planet Diving Suit for EVE (White Edition)

Classic Round Glasses for EVE

Ear Armor Earrings for EVE

Besides these, there is the Planet Diving Suit (2nd) outfit for Eve awaiting you if you link your PlayStation account with the PC version.

