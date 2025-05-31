How to play the Stellar Blade Demo

Stellar Blade is getting ready for the PC release soon, and many fans are looking forward to trying it out. It’s a story-driven action game set on a ruined Earth, where humanity is on the brink of extinction. You play as Eve, a warrior sent from an outer space colony to fight a powerful enemy known as the Naytiba and reclaim the planet. Considering the amazing storyline and gameplay, many players must be eager to try this game before its release.

The good news is that the developers have released a demo of Stellar Blade for PC before the full release. On that note, here's how to download it and what you need to run it on your system.

How to download and play the Stellar Blade Demo on Steam

The Stellar Blade demo is available on the game's Steam store page. The full version will launch on June 11, 2025, but this demo gives players an early look at the gameplay, making the opening 40 minutes of the campaign available for those who want to give it a shot.

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the Demo:

Go to the game's Steam page.

Scroll down until you find the Demo section.

section. Click on Add to Library.

Once added, go to your Steam Library and install the demo.

The demo is just over 17GB, which is quite large, considering it only contains a sneak peek of the campaign.

PC system requirements

To make sure your system can run the demo smoothly, here are the official minimum and recommended specs:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 580 (8GB)

NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 580 (8GB) DirectX: Version 12

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

The game is priced $59.99 on both PC and PlayStation 5. That's everything you need to know about the Stellar Blade Demo.

