Stellar Blade on PC: Release Date, Time and System Requirements explored

PlayStation has announced the much-anticipated arrival of the critically acclaimed Stellar Blade on PC. Shift Up's hack-and-slash game accumulated praise from fans and critics alike and was one of the most requested titles by fans for the PC platform. Sony has finally revealed that Stellar Blade will release on PC on June 11, 2025.

Ad

This article will cover the release date, time, and the specifications you need to play Stellar Blade on PC.

Release Date and Time for Stellar Blade on PC

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stellar Blade will finally be making its way to the PC platform on June 11 if you live in the west, and June 12 for those living in the eastern half of the world. Here are a few major time zones highlighting the game's release:

Los Angeles: 15:00 PDT (June 11)

Mexico City: 16:00 CST (June 11)

New York: 18:00 EDT (June 11)

Sao Paulo: 19:00 BRT (June 11)

London: 23:00 BST (June 11)

Paris: 00:00 CEST (June 12)

Stockholm: 00:00 CEST (June 12)

Johannesburg: 00:00 SAST (June 12)

Dubai: 02:00 GST (June 12)

Beijing: 06:00 CST (June 12)

Seoul: 07:00 KST (June 12)

Tokyo: 07:00 JST (June 12)

Sydney: 09:00 AEST (June 12)

Ad

Below you can find a timer till the release of Stellar Blade on PC:

Ad

You can also pre-order Stellar Blade on PC ahead of its official release.

Stellar Blade system requirements explored

A new outfit will be rewarded to all players to commemorate the game's release on PC (Image via Shift Up)

A new PlayStation blog post has also shared the minimum and recommended specifications that you need to play Stellar Blade on the PC.

Ad

Minimum

Average Performance: 1080P @ 60FPS

1080P @ 60FPS Graphics Preset: Low

Low CPU : Intel Core i5-7600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-7600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended

Average Performance: 1440P @ 60FPS

1440P @ 60FPS Graphics Preset: Medium

Medium CPU : Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, AMD Radeon RX 5700 X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, AMD Radeon RX 5700 X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

High

Average Performance: 1440P @ 60FPS

1440P @ 60FPS Graphics Preset: High

High CPU : Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Ad

Very High

Average Performance: 4K @ 60FPS

4K @ 60FPS Graphics Preset: Very High

Very High CPU : Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Stellar Blade will support Upscaling Tools such as Nvidia's DLSS and the AMD FSR3, and also ultra-wide screen on the PC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.