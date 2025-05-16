Stellar Blade on PC: Release Date, Time and System Requirements explored

  • home icon
By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 16, 2025 11:31 GMT
Stellar Blade on PC
PlayStation has revealed the PC release details for Stellar Blade (Image via Shift Up)

PlayStation has announced the much-anticipated arrival of the critically acclaimed Stellar Blade on PC. Shift Up's hack-and-slash game accumulated praise from fans and critics alike and was one of the most requested titles by fans for the PC platform. Sony has finally revealed that Stellar Blade will release on PC on June 11, 2025.

This article will cover the release date, time, and the specifications you need to play Stellar Blade on PC.

Release Date and Time for Stellar Blade on PC

Stellar Blade will finally be making its way to the PC platform on June 11 if you live in the west, and June 12 for those living in the eastern half of the world. Here are a few major time zones highlighting the game's release:

  • Los Angeles: 15:00 PDT (June 11)
  • Mexico City: 16:00 CST (June 11)
  • New York: 18:00 EDT (June 11)
  • Sao Paulo: 19:00 BRT (June 11)
  • London: 23:00 BST (June 11)
  • Paris: 00:00 CEST (June 12)
  • Stockholm: 00:00 CEST (June 12)
  • Johannesburg: 00:00 SAST (June 12)
  • Dubai: 02:00 GST (June 12)
  • Beijing: 06:00 CST (June 12)
  • Seoul: 07:00 KST (June 12)
  • Tokyo: 07:00 JST (June 12)
  • Sydney: 09:00 AEST (June 12)
Below you can find a timer till the release of Stellar Blade on PC:

You can also pre-order Stellar Blade on PC ahead of its official release.

Stellar Blade system requirements explored

A new outfit will be rewarded to all players to commemorate the game's release on PC (Image via Shift Up)

A new PlayStation blog post has also shared the minimum and recommended specifications that you need to play Stellar Blade on the PC.

Minimum

  • Average Performance: 1080P @ 60FPS
  • Graphics Preset: Low
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage: 75 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended

  • Average Performance: 1440P @ 60FPS
  • Graphics Preset: Medium
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, AMD Radeon RX 5700 X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage: 75 GB SSD

High

  • Average Performance: 1440P @ 60FPS
  • Graphics Preset: High
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage: 75 GB SSD
Very High

  • Average Performance: 4K @ 60FPS
  • Graphics Preset: Very High
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage: 75 GB SSD

Stellar Blade will support Upscaling Tools such as Nvidia's DLSS and the AMD FSR3, and also ultra-wide screen on the PC.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

