In Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, your starting stats and choices do more than just fill out a questionnaire — they give your character an identity, some immediate stat bumps, and possibly a unique ability to start with. They don’t lock you into a class forever, but they do shape your early-game survival, crafting options, and combat flow.

Ad

Let's look more into it.

Note: This article is a work in progress, and more details on starting stats and choices will be added later.

All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained

Using a spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Each class in the game gives you a direction, whether it’s spellcasting, sneaking, crafting, or just smashing enemies with a sword. And every starting ability (like Burning Ember, Blood Transfusion spell, or Lockpick) can shift how you survive the early game. Think of these choices as a small push — or in some cases, a straight-up head start, into your preferred playstyle

Ad

Trending

Here’s a full breakdown of every origin and follow-up answer based on starting stats and choices in the game.

Class (Origin) Initial Answer Base Stat Bonuses Follow-up Choice Extra Bonuses / Starting Perk Warrior “I was on my way to enlist in the army.” +3 Blocking, +3 Two-Handed, +3 Heavy Armor, +3 One-Handed, +3 Athletics Infantry +6 One-Handed, +3 Blocking, +3 Heavy Armor Archers (Variant) +6 Archery, +3 Medium Armor, +3 One-Handed Battlemage +6 Magic, +3 Heavy Armor, +3 One-Handed, Starts with Burning Ember Healer +6 Alchemy, +3 Magic, +3 Light Armor, Starts with Blood Transfusion Archer “I was hunting.” +3 Archery, +3 Medium Armor, +3 Sneak, +3 Athletics, +3 Evasion I... use the fur to make clothes +9 Handcrafting, +3 Archery People say I'm a pretty good cook +9 Cooking, +3 Athletics I collect rare materials — for alchemy +3 Athletics, +9 Alchemy Mage “I was seeking an ancient site of worship.” +6 Magic, +3 Alchemy, +3 One-Handed, +3 Light Armor Yes. I study healing magic +9 Alchemy, +3 Cooking, Starts with Blood Transfusion No. I’d rather burn that tree down +6 Light Armor, +3 Magic, +3 Athletics, Starts with Burning Ember Rogue “I was avoiding the city guards. Trying to sell some… goods.” +3 One-Handed, +3 Archery, +3 Light Armor, +3 Sneak, +3 Agility Give me a bow and you’ll see for yourself +6 Archery, +6 Evasion I prefer to avoid fighting… when I can +6 Sneak, +6 Theft, Starts with 5 Lockpicks Classless (Stay Silent twice) All stats start at 10, no perks, no subclass — Total freedom, no early power spike

Ad

Read also: How do you lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

What happens when you decide to stay silent?

If you ignore the guard both times at the beginning and choose to stay silent twice, you go Classless. That means no stat bumps, no subclass perks, and no starting abilities.

Every stat starts at the bare minimum of 10. This path is for players who don’t want a nudge in any direction. It’s the hardest starting point but gives you total freedom to build your character exactly how you like — whether that’s brute force, stealth, spellcraft, or a strange hybrid of all three.

Ad

No matter which route you pick, you’re not locked in forever, but your early hours in Avalon will feel different depending on your starting bonuses.

That's all for now, starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.