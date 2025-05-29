In Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, your starting stats and choices do more than just fill out a questionnaire — they give your character an identity, some immediate stat bumps, and possibly a unique ability to start with. They don’t lock you into a class forever, but they do shape your early-game survival, crafting options, and combat flow.
Let's look more into it.
Note: This article is a work in progress, and more details on starting stats and choices will be added later.
All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained
Each class in the game gives you a direction, whether it’s spellcasting, sneaking, crafting, or just smashing enemies with a sword. And every starting ability (like Burning Ember, Blood Transfusion spell, or Lockpick) can shift how you survive the early game. Think of these choices as a small push — or in some cases, a straight-up head start, into your preferred playstyle
Here’s a full breakdown of every origin and follow-up answer based on starting stats and choices in the game.
Read also: How do you lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?
What happens when you decide to stay silent?
If you ignore the guard both times at the beginning and choose to stay silent twice, you go Classless. That means no stat bumps, no subclass perks, and no starting abilities.
Every stat starts at the bare minimum of 10. This path is for players who don’t want a nudge in any direction. It’s the hardest starting point but gives you total freedom to build your character exactly how you like — whether that’s brute force, stealth, spellcraft, or a strange hybrid of all three.
No matter which route you pick, you’re not locked in forever, but your early hours in Avalon will feel different depending on your starting bonuses.
That's all for now, starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
