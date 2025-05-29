  • home icon
All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 29, 2025 12:52 GMT
Listing all starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)
Listing all starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

In Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, your starting stats and choices do more than just fill out a questionnaire — they give your character an identity, some immediate stat bumps, and possibly a unique ability to start with. They don’t lock you into a class forever, but they do shape your early-game survival, crafting options, and combat flow.

Let's look more into it.

Note: This article is a work in progress, and more details on starting stats and choices will be added later.

All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained

Using a spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)
Using a spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Each class in the game gives you a direction, whether it’s spellcasting, sneaking, crafting, or just smashing enemies with a sword. And every starting ability (like Burning Ember, Blood Transfusion spell, or Lockpick) can shift how you survive the early game. Think of these choices as a small push — or in some cases, a straight-up head start, into your preferred playstyle

Here’s a full breakdown of every origin and follow-up answer based on starting stats and choices in the game.

Class (Origin)Initial AnswerBase Stat BonusesFollow-up ChoiceExtra Bonuses / Starting Perk
Warrior“I was on my way to enlist in the army.”+3 Blocking, +3 Two-Handed, +3 Heavy Armor, +3 One-Handed, +3 AthleticsInfantry+6 One-Handed, +3 Blocking, +3 Heavy Armor
Archers (Variant)+6 Archery, +3 Medium Armor, +3 One-Handed
Battlemage+6 Magic, +3 Heavy Armor, +3 One-Handed, Starts with Burning Ember
Healer+6 Alchemy, +3 Magic, +3 Light Armor, Starts with Blood Transfusion
Archer“I was hunting.”+3 Archery, +3 Medium Armor, +3 Sneak, +3 Athletics, +3 EvasionI... use the fur to make clothes+9 Handcrafting, +3 Archery
People say I'm a pretty good cook+9 Cooking, +3 Athletics
I collect rare materials — for alchemy+3 Athletics, +9 Alchemy
Mage“I was seeking an ancient site of worship.”+6 Magic, +3 Alchemy, +3 One-Handed, +3 Light ArmorYes. I study healing magic+9 Alchemy, +3 Cooking, Starts with Blood Transfusion
No. I’d rather burn that tree down+6 Light Armor, +3 Magic, +3 Athletics, Starts with Burning Ember
Rogue“I was avoiding the city guards. Trying to sell some… goods.”+3 One-Handed, +3 Archery, +3 Light Armor, +3 Sneak, +3 AgilityGive me a bow and you’ll see for yourself+6 Archery, +6 Evasion
I prefer to avoid fighting… when I can+6 Sneak, +6 Theft, Starts with 5 Lockpicks
Classless(Stay Silent twice)All stats start at 10, no perks, no subclassTotal freedom, no early power spike
What happens when you decide to stay silent?

If you ignore the guard both times at the beginning and choose to stay silent twice, you go Classless. That means no stat bumps, no subclass perks, and no starting abilities.

Every stat starts at the bare minimum of 10. This path is for players who don’t want a nudge in any direction. It’s the hardest starting point but gives you total freedom to build your character exactly how you like — whether that’s brute force, stealth, spellcraft, or a strange hybrid of all three.

No matter which route you pick, you’re not locked in forever, but your early hours in Avalon will feel different depending on your starting bonuses.

That's all for now, starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

