How do you lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Knowing how to lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon becomes important the second you're out of your cell. After that intro cutscene where the guard gets taken out and your door is unlocked, you're left to explore the prison, and this place is packed with locked doors and chests.

The game gives you Lockpicks pretty early on. If you explore the starting prison area properly, you’ll find a bunch of them — around 10 or so — lying around in drawers, shelves, and on bodies. That said, here is a guide on how to lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Ways to lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

A still from the lockpicking mini-game (Image via Awaken Realms)

Once you’ve got some Lockpicks, walk up to any locked chest or door and interact with it. This opens up the lockpicking mini-game. While not that complicated, it does take some getting used to.

Here’s what you’ll see: two sticks inside the lock. The bottom one represents the lock itself. The top one is your Lockpick. You rotate the top stick around slowly — this helps you find the correct spot to apply pressure. Then, you try turning the bottom stick to see how far it rotates. If it barely moves and feels tight, you’re not at the right angle yet. Adjust the Lockpick's position and try again.

The closer you are to the correct position, the more the lock will turn. If it turns fully without resistance, you’ve found the right angle, and the lock opens. If you keep turning it in the wrong position, your Lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon will break — this is why it's important not to force it.

Don’t rush it

Some early-game locks are easy, and you’ll get the hang of them quickly. However, others will be much harder and take more tries. If you’re not careful, you can burn through all your Lockpicks on one door. So, it’s better to take your time, especially with harder locks.

Why lockpicking matters later in the game

One of the chests I came across actually held a key item — the Winter Crone’s Wrath spell — and unlocking it required using the lockpicking mechanic. This shows how important it is to get good at it in this game.

Final notes on your ability to lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

To keep things simple:

Explore thoroughly, especially early on — you’ll need those Lockpicks.

Practice the mechanic using the mini-game without rushing it.

Don’t force the lock; you’ll only break more picks.

Most importantly, take lockpicking seriously. It’s tied to more than just loot.

If you want to get the most out of Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, learning how to lockpick early on will help.

That's all you need to know to successfully lockpick in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

