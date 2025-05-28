How to get Wolf’s Call spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Wolf’s Call spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of the early summoning spells you’ll encounter, and it assists you well. It lets you bring out a wolf companion that can help take aggro, distract enemies, and make fights feel less brutal, especially when dealing with groups or tough melee units.

Here is a quick guide on getting Wolf’s Call spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Locating Wolf’s Call spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Stats on Wolf’s Call spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Go to the miners’ tunnels in Horns of the South

To get the Wolf’s Call spell, you must head to Horns of the South. There’s a statue in that area. Behind it is a door that leads into the miners ’ tunnels. Once inside, move forward slightly and take the left turn that shows up. Keep going until you reach a bridge. However, don’t cross the bridge. Instead, look to the left side for a hole in the ground.

Jump down into that hole and you will drop near a small lake. Swim across the lake to the other side. There’s a crate there – open it and scroll through its contents. Inside, you’ll find the Wolf’s Call spell and a Soul Salvage spell. You can take both.

Additionally, there is a chance to receive Coins x51, Copper Arrow x5, Wolf's Call, and Water Pitcher x1 along with them in the same chest, so grab them. While you're here, if you look underwater nearby, you will find a chest with The Reaper’s Shroud, Incandescant Pear, Wooden Club, and Sharpening Stone.

There’s another one in a dig spot

If you didn’t get the spell from the crate or wish to check everything twice, there’s a dig spot behind a statue in Horns of the South. You will require a shovel here. It gives you the same spell, so don’t worry if you accidentally skipped the tunnel.

What the Wolf’s Call spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon does

The spell has two ways to cast it:

Light Cast: This shoots a ray toward an enemy, telling your already-summoned wolf to attack that target. You’ll only use this if your wolf is already out.

This shoots a ray toward an enemy, telling your already-summoned wolf to attack that target. You’ll only use this if your wolf is already out. Heavy Cast: This is the main one you’ll use. It costs 10 Mana and brings a wolf to fight on your side. The wolf draws attention, hits enemies, and sticks around to help.

Does this spell matter later?

The spell is not tied to the story or endings. But in practice, having the wolf makes fights easier. Once things start branching off, depending on who you side with or fight against, you’ll be thankful for any backup you can get.

Some mid-to-late game stuff gets rough, and having an extra target in the field means enemies aren't always coming straight for you. The wolf might not be very strong, but it's enough to take some heat off. That alone makes it worth keeping.

That's all on obtaining Wolf’s Call spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

