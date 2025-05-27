The I See a Darkness quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon shows up when you’re exploring the Horns of the South area. It starts small — just a weird sickness spreading around, but turns into something much darker. And yes, you’ll end up in a dream world, dealing with a creepy ancient being asking to bite you.

The choices you make here might not seem huge at first, but they stick, especially near the end, where what you say and what you do matter. Here is a quick guide for I See a Darkness quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

I See a Darkness quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Betrys whereabouts in I See a Darkness quest (Image via Awaken Realms)

To start the I See a Darkness quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, head to the Village near the fortress. You’ll see a man locked in a cage and a woman, Betrys, standing nearby. Talk to her. She’ll tell you about some weird disease that started with a refugee and is now affecting the fortress guards (Keepers).

If you agree to help, that’s when the I See a Darkness quest begins. Betrys sends you to a campsite near King’s Road. You can go with your horse. It’s just north of the fortress — follow the quest marker. When you reach the camp, kill the Wyrdspawn that’s there. Set a bonfire and then go over to the sleeping mat and rest. This is when things shift into the realm of dreams.

The dream world and meeting Abhartach

Once you sleep, you’ll wake up in a creepy dream version of the world. Follow the path with the voice calling you. You’ll reach a deep pit where a strange being, Abhartach, is chained up. He’s one of the Fore-Dwellers, and he’s been locked there for a long time.

He asks for just one bite of your blood, saying he can cure the sick people if you let him. It’s weird, and this is the first major choice in the quest.

If you let Abhartach bite you

Abhartach in I See a Darkness quest (Image via Awaken Realms)

If you agree to it (and yes, I was curious enough to try), he bites you and immediately dies. He gets poisoned and drops dead on the spot. You can loot his body and get the Fore-Dweller’s Bauble, a magic item.

If you refuse to let him bite you

If you say no, he flips out and tries to kill you. But the fight’s a joke — he swings once, then collapses from exhaustion. Just finish him off, and you’ll still get the Bauble and end things the same way. It’s just a more dramatic route with a small boss fight.

What changes between the two choices?

Nothing huge gameplay-wise. You get the same loot and progress either way. But story-wise, it's more about how you want your character to handle things. Let the monster bite you and watch him die, or refuse and take him out yourself.

Back to the Village

When you return, Betrys will say one of the Keepers (Mahon) has gotten better. But Col, the guy in the cage, is still completely out of it. Here’s the second important choice. If your Spirituality stat is high enough, you can try to talk Betrys into letting you end Col’s suffering. If you pull it off, she agrees and asks you to kill him quietly at night. Doing this gets you some gold and XP.

If you fail the persuasion or don’t have the Spirituality stat high enough, the quest just ends there. Col stays alive but is not living. No bonus rewards either.

That concludes I See a Darkness quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

