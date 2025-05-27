Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee quest walkthrough

Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a quest involving betrayal and a haunting queen hidden deep in the cliffs. It kicks off when you stumble upon Broc near a wooden bridge and takes you down a choice-driven path where your decisions shape the outcome.

This guide to the Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee quest is based on my playthrough, in which I chose to go along with the Queen’s request. As a result, gameplay experiences may vary.

Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Talk to Broc near the wooden bridge

Broc's whereabouts in Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee quest (Image via Awaken Realms)

To start the quest, go to the wooden bridge area in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, as shown on the map. You'll find Broc standing nearby. Talk to him until the option "Open Shop" appears in the dialogue wheel and then select it. You can purchase items like Carnation, Sweet Tooth, and Mandrake if needed.

Cross the bridge toward the Bee Swarm and meet the Queen's Servant

Once you’ve finished shopping, cross the wooden bridge. Continue walking until you reach an area where a swarm of bees appears. Stand still for a moment, and a servant of the Bee Queen will approach you. He'll mention that you need an invitation.

At this point, the game should update your quest and automatically provide the invitation in your inventory or journal. Open the invitation and read it.

Reach the Queen’s location

Ghost of Broc Meala's whereabouts in Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee quest (Image via Awaken Realms)

Fast travel to the marked spot shown on the map above. Move a few steps forward from the fast travel point, and you'll meet the Ghost of Broc Meala. He'll tell you that the Queen is looking for a consort and protector. After you agree, a loading screen will trigger.

Navigate the cliffs to the Queen’s chamber

Once the loading screen ends and you're back in the game, keep checking your Map gauge. You need to move along the cliffs to reach the Queen's chamber. Stay on the path and keep an eye on your direction.

When you reach the Queen, she'll start the conversation by saying:

“My Knight Protector. You are here.”

She'll explain that Broc was her previous consort and protector, but he betrayed her by fleeing and abandoning the Hive. She now wants you to find and silence him. You'll have two dialogue options:

“What do you expect from me, my Queen?”

“I haven’t agreed to anything yet.”

I selected the first option and accepted the request. Once you do that, a nearby mirror portal will appear inside the Queen's chamber.

Go through the mirror portal and return to Broc

Walk into the portal, and you'll end up in a new area with the Broc Meala fast travel point. Open the map again and fast travel back to where Broc was originally standing – near the wooden bridge. You will find him there, still at his usual spot.

Final confrontation with Broc

Talk to Broc and choose the option:

“Broc, you betrayed the Queen. You must die.”

This will immediately start a fight. Broc will pull out his weapon, and you'll need to defeat him.

After Broc is defeated, loot his body to collect the following items:

Wooden Club

Broc Meala Gloves

Broc Meala Robe

Boots

Headwear

You’ll also receive the Ghost of Broc Meala Spell from the Queen upon completing Confrontation Looks Like Hope Bee in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

