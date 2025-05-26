How to complete Broken Strings quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is filled with haunting stories and unique quests, with Broken Strings being one of them. Set within the eerie Harpist’s Tomb, this side quest delves into the tragic tale of two ghostly sisters. While the mission is relatively short, it offers a compelling narrative and some good loot.

On that note, here's how to complete the Broken Strings quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for the game. Viewers are advised to read at their own risk.

How to Finish the Broken Strings Quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Entering the Harpist’s Tomb

The yellow and blue paths (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube @Fizlen)

You begin by locating the Harpist’s Tomb near the Drowned Village. There, you'll find two paths, each accessible only at specific times:

Yellow path (Left side): Accessible from 4:00 AM and 10:00 pm

Accessible from 4:00 AM and 10:00 pm Blue path (Right side): Accessible from 10:00 PM to 4:00 am

You need to explore both paths in order to complete the quest, as each reveals a different sister's story (Aideen and Aine).

Exploring the Day Side (yellow path)

Talking to Aine (Image via Awaken Realms)

Enter the yellow path during the day to meet Aine, a ghostly court performer filled with bitterness and confusion. Before interacting with her, explore the area and loot the nearby chest — it contains an Origin Potion and Starborn Egg.

Interact with Aine, and she shares her perspective on the events that led to her death, which include fame, court romance, and her sister's involvement. After a small conversation, you will have to fight two bosses — Pride and Greed; it will only take a few minutes. Once they are defeated, have one final conversation with Aideen, and then simply rest at a bonfire.

Exploring the Night Side (blue path)

Talking to Aideen (Image via Awaken Realms)

Return to the tomb after 10:00 pm to access the blue path. Here, you meet Aideen, Aine's sister. She is consumed by guilt and offers her version of the story, involving betrayal and deep regret. While the conversation is quite interesting, there's no chest or valuable loot in the blue path to collect.

After the conversation, you have to fight against two more easy bosses: Envy and Wrath. Once defeated, you'll obtain both sisters' remains, which you must bury to complete the quest.

Burying Aine and Aideen

Now that you have heard both the stories, leave the tomb and go in the northeast direction, where you will find a unique tree near the Drowned Village. There, you must defeat Sir Vaelin. Once he's killed, bury the sisters together beneath the tree.

You have now completed the Broken Strings quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. While this is a short quest with minimal rewards, it delivers a deeply satisfying experience through a touching tale of two sisters and their tragic reunion.

