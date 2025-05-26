Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon features a huge map and a lot of quests to complete. The title features numerous trophies and achievements that players need to collect if they want to unlock the Platinum trophy. In total, there are 61 trophies in the game. Out of these, 38 are secret trophies.

That said, mentioned below is the entire list of trophies and achievements available in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, alongside a short description on how to unlock them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

There are 38 secret trophies in Tainted Grail the Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Platinum trophy in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:

The Fall of Avalon - Unlock all trophies.

Bronze trophies in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:

The Journey Begins

Marked by Avalon

Forged in the Wyrdness

A Legend in the Making

Home Sweet Home

Hands of Creation

Master Chef

Brew It Yourself

The One Percent

Strider

Keyless Entry Specialist

Pages of Experience

It’s Alive

Prey of the Wyrdness

Pilgrim of the Wilds

The Fisher-King’s Succssor

Unleash the Legend

Master of One

For Academic Purposes

Bear Handed

Soft Underbelly

My Wolves Are Better Than Yours

Secret trophies

Gold trophies in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:

Kings of Avalon - Finish the main storyline.

Silver trophies in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:

The Once and Future King - Meet King Arthur and claim the first shard of his shattered soul.

The Hollow Blade - Lay your hands upon Excalibur and feel the burden of a forgotten legacy.

The Shield of Avalon - Bear the legacy of Palamedes, a shield raised against the coming storm.

Crown of Ashes - Claim the crown that once bent Giants to the King’s will.

Bronze trophies in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon:

Gates Are Unnecessary - Talk to the Quartermaster without opening the front gate.

No Chains, No Destiny - Kill Caradoc at the Island Asylum.

The Cost of Curiosity - Pet a croakmaw against your better judgment.

By My Own Hand - Find a way to retrieve Excalibur without any outside help.

WAAAOOOAAGGHH!!! - Die from a fall wearing a fake magic ring - just like the last fool who trusted it.

Pen Mightier Than Sword - Defeat an enemy using the sketchbook.

Blooming Friendship - Feast, smoke, and contemplate the meaning of it all with a new friend.

The Deadliest Catch - Defeat Scourge of The Seas using a fishing rod.

Beyond the Veil - Help Aruthr ascend beyond mortality, leaving behind the throne of men.

The Fate of the Horns - Shape the destiny of the last southern stronghold.

Chains or Freedom - Decide what will become of the Forlorn Swords and those who remain.

Honor Over Life - Bring all Keeper dogtags to the Quartermaster.

Shackles of Faith - Free the Voice from the shackles of heretical faith, although some chains are not made of iron.

The Audience - Defeat a ruler who has lost everything yet refuses to die.

Justice Delivered - Crush the reign of bandit lords and leave none alive to tell the tale.

Bleeding Heart of the Plague - Reach the Bleeding Heart of the Plague and uncover the truth behind the plague’s origins.

And My Axe! - Help hold a Moot, with every tribe of the Dál Riata sending an envoy.

Forged in Loss - Deliver sad news to the blacksmith from Cuanacht.

Ailei’s Healthcare System - Secure the future of Ailei’s hospital, for the good of the local folk.

The Keeper of the South - Take up your mantle as Keeper of the South, called to this glorious service by the grace of the Sea.

Fate of the Crowns - Complete the Children of Morrigan storyline.

The Oracle’s Cluck - Uncover the secrets of Muriel, the chicken with ancient wisdom, across three fateful encounters.

Yours Forever - Open your heart to another soul in these dark and trouble lands.

The Sporeborn King - Let the mycelium take root in Sagremor and spread its rule beyond the throne.

The Spark of Creation - Unlock the secret of life itself and shape the future of the Guild.

The Stonewarden - Earn the Stonewarden’s respect and be honored as one of their own.

Trinity - Kill the Three Knights of the Void.

New Friend - Hatch Qrko.

Shouldn’t Have Done That - Burn Strawfather’s hay.

Last One of the Season - Wake up a Gloomfrond.

Double Identity - Talk with Caradoc after killing Caradoc while wearing Caradoc’s armor.

Ironic - Turn the person who taught you the cheese-turning spell into cheese.

